Jonathan Kuminga Embraces New Sacrifice for Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball Despite Warriors’ Struggles

Less than a week after signing a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jonathan Kuminga is embracing a new role. It’s centered less on individual production and more on helping the team. For a player whose time with the Golden State Warriors was often defined by questions about touches, opportunities and his place in the offense, that is a notable shift.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fans noticed it too, and one netizen commented on JK’s TikTok post to highlight this issue. “Who’s gonna tell him LaMelo, Ant and Jaden McDaniels getting all the shots, not him?” one fan joked. But Jonathan Kuminga swiftly responded and spoke about his changed approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s just fine bro,” said Kuminga. “You can impact winning doing something else too if you didn’t know that.”

This is exactly what he was expected to do with the Golden State, as the offense centered around Stephen Curry. Steve Kerr previously explained the dilemma.



“He [Kuminga] is a ball-dominant player, 92nd percentile in usage rate this year in the NBA,” Kerr said, pointing to Jonathan Kuminga’s comfort and effectiveness when he has the ball in his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with Curry, Green and Butler also demanding significant offensive responsibility, Kerr acknowledged the obvious problem.



“And so the fit is tricky, there’s no question,” Kerr said.

The Timberwolves have their own collection of players who will naturally control the offense. Anthony Edwards remains the centerpiece, while LaMelo Ball adds another major offensive option.



Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert also have defined roles within the team’s structure. Jonathan Kuminga, therefore, isn’t walking into Minnesota and suddenly demanding offensive duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the situation remains the same, the Wolves made sure to form a plan and made the pitch that resonated with JK. Edwards reportedly played a major role in recruiting the former Warriors star. Jonathan Kuminga’s agent explained how involved Edwards was during the process.

“Ant was super active in the recruitment of him,” Turner told The Athletic. “One thing he did was focus his message on, we’re gonna really guard here. Everybody looked at the offensive end. JK and I looked more at the defensive end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pitch wasn’t about asking Kuminga to carry the offense. Instead, Edwards reportedly sold him on something different – the chance to be part of a defensive identity that could make Minnesota a genuine nightmare to play against. He even brought up the Timberwolves’ playoff series against Golden State as a reference point, a matchup where Kuminga was at his most dangerous when he played with aggression.



That resonated. According to Turner, it was ultimately Minnesota’s defensive versatility that pushed Kuminga toward his decision.

“He made this decision because of the defensive versatility of this team,” Turner said. “Offense is secondary to what he’s thinking about. It’s going to be whatever we gotta do to win that night. Nobody is going to care about stats or shots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuminga’s role was often discussed in Golden State. whether he was receiving enough opportunities to showcase his offensive potential. And more often than not, Jonathan Kuminga only had limited opportunities to prove his fit. Kerr was never keen to give the Congolese forward extended minutes.



But in Minnesota, the belief is already there from the front office and even from Anthony Edwards.

And that’s ultimately what made the difference. Kuminga reportedly had more money on the table – the Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Bulls all came calling with bigger offers, but he left it behind to sign with Minnesota on a two-year, $12.4 million deal. The pitch worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

That does not mean Kuminga suddenly becomes a non-factor offensively. He can still attack the rim, run in transition, exploit mismatches and punish defenses when they give him space. His athleticism remains one of his biggest advantages.

The Timberwolves need a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions, make plays without the ball, and take advantage of whatever opportunities come his way.



Jonathan Kuminga is at his best when he can operate with the ball, but fitting that style alongside several established offensive stars can be complicated. Minnesota may have found a different answer, which the Warriors previously struggled with.