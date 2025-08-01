Jonathan Kuminga Faces $84M Turmoil as Warriors Steer Clear of Latest Trade Package

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga remain at a crossroads. Teams have made inquiries, even submitted, but the Bay won’t budge. Nor will Kuminga, who refused a two-year $45 million deal from the Warriors, continue his game of patience. But is this the best path moving forward? There’s risk to both sides.

The Warriors are trying to dodge the second apron. But without dealing with Kuminga, they can’t sign the free agents they have shortlisted. Drawing out the saga could cost them a chance to chase another championship with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

But for Kuminga, if the situation goes downhill, it could mean losing millions? We’ve seen a similar situation. Dennis Schroder rejected a four-year $84 million extension from the Lakers in 2021. In that time frame, while appearing in the NBA, he lost almost $50 million by not accepting those terms. JK could be staring down that same barrel.

Yet, their situations are far different.

Kuminga’s stint with the Warriors has been one of neglect. The team’s shape has changed, still there’s still no place for him. Moreover, he is only 22, wanting to play consistent minutes and become the best version of himself. Schroder had all of that and was well established. Kuminga is asking for a chance to do so.

That’s the reason Kuminga isn’t in a rush. At this point, he doesn’t seem to mind accepting a $7.9 million qualifying offer just to enter free agency one year later. He will only be 23 and, barring injuries, will still garner a ton of interest. However, that one year for the Warriors could mean no taste of a championship at all.

Opportunities are presenting themselves. But the Warriors remain persistent about their demands.

Sacramento Kings’ chase for Jonathan Kuminga continues

Two teams have shown great interest in taking Jonathan Kuminga. The Phoenix Suns presented a lucrative offer. However, a team that’s been gunning for JK since before is the Sacramento Kings. They have presented their offers to. For Kuminga, it’s a three-year $63 million deal. Moreover, Kuminga wants to go there too.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Kuminga sees them as an ideal fit. “He’s talked on a zoom call with Scott Perry, BJ Armstrong and also with Doug Christie. He’s in. He wants to go there,” he reported.

The Kings did make a tempting offer. “As for the Kings, which last spoke with the Warriors earlier this week, team sources say they’ve offered a three-year, $63 million deal for Kuminga in a proposal that would send veteran guard Malik Monk and their 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Warriors,” Sam Amick of The Athletic reported.

But that hasn’t satisfied the Warriors for a few reasons. Monk is on a massive $78 million contract. The Bay doesn’t want to hold such a contract on its books. Furthermore, if they do, they want to be compensated. The Kings are offering a lottery-protected first-round pick.

The Warriors insist it needs to be unprotected. Hence begins another war of patience. The Kings have no reason to act rashly. They will get their man, if not this year, then next season. The implications could just be costly for the Warriors. If Jonathan Kuminga indeed accepts the qualifying offer, they risk getting nothing in return.

At this point in time, the franchise can’t afford any value to be wasted. Their aim is to shut down sign-and-trade talks to encourage Kuminga to sign their renewed deal. That way, they can aim at the February trade deadline to move his contract. But even that would need Kuminga to waive his no-trade clause.

Take any path, it seems that if Kuminga stays, it’s only going to be a headache for the Warriors.