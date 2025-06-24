Jonathan Kuminga Headache Pinned on Steve Kerr as Mike Dunleavy Drops Update on 2 Key Players’ Future

There are obviously a lot of questions about Jonathan Kuminga’s future, but he is not the only player surrounded by trade rumors. After trading for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors made a statement about their intentions to compete last season. Those hopes ended in a heartbreaking second-round exit, as Stephen Curry missed the last 4 games with a hamstring injury. So, the new season brings in new hope to the Golden State as Mike Dunleavy gave an important update about the team’s future plans.

With the 41st pick in this draft, the Warriors will have to wait for other teams’ strategy, which will decide their selection fate. But their own decisions, too, can decide if they will continue to challenge for a championship. For this, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy met with the media to preview the Golden State Warriors’ 2025 NBA Draft and free agency. Since Jonathan Kuminga’s future was already in question, as he just finished his four-year contract and is set to become a restricted free agent.

Dunleavy said, “ I think we’re in a good spot with it, honestly. We have the ability to bring him back, he’s restricted, and you know, I think there’ll be good dialogue and I’d like to figure something out sooner than later, that’d be great.” The Warriors’ GM wants to come to a resolution quickly, as the 22-year-old’s future with the Dubs hangs in the air with him entering free agency. In the press conference, Dunleavy also suggested it was “a main priority” to get the JK situation sorted.

But for that, he will need his coach’s help. Without Stephen Curry in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors’ forgotten gem, Jonathan Kuminga, showed out. He became their attacking pillar, compiling three straight games with 20+ points. Yet, his role in the team is not confirmed since Steve Kerr doesn’t trust the young star. “I talk with the players, Steve does sometimes, he connects with you know our players on our roster too. I mean, you have all these conversations in JK’s position being an incumbent player it’s a little bit more known, but yeah, I think some of those conversations will need to happen…”

As the decision to keep JK with the roster looms, there are two other players who can be up for trade as well. Those players are Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. Due to injuries, there were questions about their return, but the GM provided a clear timeline while talking to the media. “Yeah on the health front there for sure those guys, had successful procedures, and you know nothing major, which is good. And they’ll be able to get back and definitely be ready by training camp.” Despite making a successful recovery from injury, their future in the Golden State is not secured.

Jonathan Kuminga’s future to be set away from the Dub Nation?

Previously, the GM was very adamant about keeping his young core intact. They reportedly missed out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. But that was last season, and now Dunleavy is very much on board with parting ways with Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. Just a few days ago, veteran reporter Pasha Mardan shared the thought process of the Warriors franchise for trading two of those young stars.

“The Golden State Warriors have internally discussed packaging Moses Moody in Sign & Trade scenarios with Jonathan Kuminga.” Since Moody is set to begin the first year of his three-year $37.5 million deal next season, this decision from Dunleavy would be perfect to club in a trade package to acquire a bigger star. Similarly, Podziemski’s contract—$3.7M next season and a $5.7M option for 2026-27—makes him an attractive piece for win-now teams.

Even the majority owner has handed the reins to the GM, especially when it comes to dealing with the future of Jonathan Kuminga. “But again, we have to look at what makes our team best, and that’s really up to Mike (Dunleavy) to make those decisions and to recommend to ownership what to do.” It seems even Joe Lacob is on a win-now strategy, and Dunleavy might have to trade away young stars like Podziemski and Kuminga.