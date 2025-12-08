Jonathan Kuminga Issues Strong Statement on Warriors Future After Steve Kerr Leaves Star Out of Team

Jonathan Kuminga’s future in Golden State took center stage on Sunday, not because of anything he did on the court, but because of what he said after spending the entire night on the bench. The young forward recorded his first full DNP of the season in the Warriors’ 123 to 91 win over the Chicago Bulls, and his response became the most important development of the night.

With trade speculation growing, a crowded forward rotation squeezing his minutes, and his own offensive slump raising questions, Kuminga made a pointed public statement about where he stands with the franchise and where he intends to go from here.

Reporters pressed him immediately on whether this DNP signaled a change in role or a long-term shift in the rotation. Kuminga did not dodge. “I am not really sure. But as long as things are working and we are winning, I do not see a point in switching anything.”

That single line said everything about his mindset. He acknowledged that the coaching staff has moved in a different direction. He acknowledged that recent rotations have not included him. And he tied his stance directly to team performance. But then came the line that carries the weight of his future. “Whenever my number gets called, I will be ready.”

This is the strongest indication yet that Kuminga is not pushing back on his reduced role, not elevating tensions, and not forcing a trade narrative from his side. He is signaling patience, professionalism, and willingness to stay in the Golden State even during a role downturn.

Those quotes did not come in a vacuum. Kuminga has played zero fourth-quarter minutes for four straight games and now has a full DNP. Since returning from a knee sprain, he has averaged 7.8 points on 30 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, Kerr has leaned heavily on guys who have surged during Kuminga’s absence. Trayce Jackson Davis is rebounding at a high level. Pat Spencer is playing mistake-free basketball. Gui Santos has provided two-way minutes. Jimmy Butler’s return reshaped the entire forward rotation.

Kerr said it simply. The Warriors are winning, and he is sticking with the combinations that are working. Kuminga did not challenge any of that. In fact, he reinforced it. “We are playing good basketball. Things are moving well. I do not see the point of taking certain things out of the rotation.”

That is the clearest sign that he is not lobbying for minutes. He is not arguing about the role. He is aligning himself with the coaching decisions, even if they come at his expense.

Kuminga’s message to the front Office: Professionalism and Patience

One reporter asked whether past experiences with inconsistent minutes helped him deal with this stretch. “At the end of the day, I just got to be a professional. It has happened before. It is happening now. Nothing is really going to change except staying positive.”

This is the quote that front office executives notice. That matters because Kuminga becomes trade-eligible on January 15. Teams around the league have already floated interest. The Warriors have decisions to make. And Kuminga’s comments send the message that he will not be the one applying pressure.

Kuminga’s statement positions him as a player who is:

• Accepting his temporary role

• Committed to staying ready

• Maintaining trust in the coaching staff

• Protecting team chemistry

• Not demanding changes ahead of the trade window

It does not promise he will stay in the Golden State long term. It does not guarantee Kerr will reintegrate him soon. What it does is place the responsibility back on the Warriors. Kuminga is holding up his end. He is staying patient. He is staying positive. And he is leaving the next move to them.

Golden State faces Minnesota on December 12. Another DNP will intensify questions. But for now, Kuminga has delivered a powerful message about his future. He is not checked out. He is not frustrated publicly.

He is waiting. He is working. And he is making sure the Warriors know he is ready for whatever comes next.