Jonathan Kuminga Lands With Lakers in Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Per Insider

The Jonathan Kuminga saga has entered a thrilling new chapter. Just as the NBA began moving past his Golden State Warriors story, JK is back in the spotlight. This time, the 23-year-old forward is a free agent with his future wide open. The Los Angeles Lakers are watching closely. More importantly, there may be a path to make this blockbuster reunion happen.

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ESPN’s Anthony Slater offered the latest insight into the situation on August 7. He said, “The opportunity [with the Lakers] appealed to Kuminga, but the sign-and-trade contract offer (years, money, package going back to Atlanta) didn’t satisfy all sides. The Lakers remain interested in him, league sources said, but movement toward a deal has remained stalled for weeks.”

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However, a blockbuster three-team trade situation might emerge. According to Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Hawks would reshape their roster by acquiring Dalton Knecht and Shaedon Sharpe, plus the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2027 and 2028 second-round picks.

In return, the Lakers would land Mo Gueye and Jonathan Kuminga. Portland would receive Buddy Hield and Jarred Vanderbilt, while also gaining Atlanta’s 2027 first-round swap and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round swap. That three-team shuffle could shake up all three rotations considerably overnight too.

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The Hawks’ reluctance to bring back Jarred Vanderbilt pushes Atlanta toward a different solution. Adding a third team could give the trade a much cleaner path. The tricky part is finding a partner willing to absorb his salary while taking a short-term hit. That team must also offer pieces Atlanta values. So, the fit matters.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga could land a four-year, $64 million deal. His first year would pay $16,000,000, with a player option for year four. Better yet, all three teams would remain below the luxury tax and keep enough roster space without making extra moves.

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But there is an even bigger question lurking in silence. That is, what is there for the teams in this blockbuster trade idea?

Why should the three teams consider this Jonathan Kuminga deal?

The Atlanta Hawks will benefit from Shaedon Sharpe. He is a proven scoring guard despite a crowded backcourt with Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kingston Flemings, and CJ McCollum. The 23-year-old averaged 20 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists last season. Moreover, Sharpe’s athleticism suits Quin Snyder’s pace. However, the shooting guard’s availability could make Atlanta think. With 80, 32, 42, and 72 games across his first four seasons, the Hawks could envision him as a sixth man.

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For the Los Angeles Lakers, Jonathan Kuminga brings explosive athleticism and physicality. JJ Redick could mold those tools within his defensive system. With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Kuminga and Walker Kessler, spacing may look awkward. However, the lineup offers serious paint pressure and enough shooting elsewhere.

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Lastly, for the Portland Trail Blazers, the prize is flexibility. Those first-round swaps only strengthen their draft stash. Moreover, adding Buddy Hield to the roster will give them a shooting power alongside Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt will offer defensive potential beside Toumani Camara.

So, Jonathan Kuminga is once again at the heart of another trade picture. He is giving three teams a possible chance to revamp their roster. And maybe they might consider it.