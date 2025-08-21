Jonathan Kuminga Loses Value to Kings as Domantas Sabonis Trade Proposal Provides All Needs

Every offseason has its drama, and for the Sacramento Kings, the summer of 2025 has been one of constant speculation. Between trade proposals involving franchise cornerstone Domantas Sabonis and the relentless pursuit of Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, Kings fans have been kept on edge. While nothing is finalized, the swirl of rumors paints a fascinating picture of how the Kings view their future, and who they want to build it around.

At the center of it all? Jonathan Kuminga. The former No. 7 overall pick has become one of the hottest names in trade circles, with Sacramento consistently linked as the most aggressive suitor. Yet just as those conversations heat up, another wrinkle has emerged: talk of sending Sabonis to the Detroit Pistons in a blockbuster deal.

On SactownSports1140, a reporter broke down a Domantas Sabonis trade proposal crafted by Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Shea. In this version, Sacramento would send Sabonis to Detroit for a haul including Tobias Harris, Ron Holland II, Jalen Duren, plus first-round picks in 2026 and 2029.

The host, while not the architect of the idea, found it surprisingly realistic. His words summed it up perfectly: “If the Pistons are doing this, they’re truly going all in. And I don’t know if they would, but you’d have to do that.” Jalen Duren’s athletic upside drew plenty of praise, while Harris was seen as a reliable veteran stopgap, “our Harrison Barnes,” as the reporter quipped. Throw in Ron Holland II and multiple picks, and suddenly the Kings would be younger, more flexible, and sitting on future draft capital.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Kings’ push for Jonathan Kuminga continues, regardless. The 6’7” forward, drafted seventh overall by Golden State in 2021, has shown flashes of star potential. Explosive at the rim, switchable defensively, and still only 22 years old, he looks like the kind of player the Kings have been missing.

Yet his time in Golden State has been frustrating. Last season, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field. Inside the restricted area, he was deadly, finishing over 71% of his attempts. But his three-point shot (30.5%) and fluctuating role under Steve Kerr left him searching for more. The arrival of Jimmy Butler only reduced his touches further, leaving Kuminga openly frustrated.

Now, with his restricted free agency looming, Kuminga has rejected Golden State’s two-year offer that included a team option. He wants control over his career and a real opportunity to grow into the star he believes he can be. And that’s exactly what Sacramento is offering.

When Kings GM Scott Perry, assistant GM B.J. Armstrong, and coach Doug Christie hopped on a Zoom call with Kuminga earlier this summer, the message was clear: in Sacramento, he’d have a starting role, offensive freedom, and a chance to shine next to Keegan Murray and DeMar DeRozan. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears even reported that Kuminga “wants to go” to Sacramento after hearing the pitch.

But getting him won’t be cheap.

The trade packages on the table for Jonathan Kuminga

Several iterations of offers have already been floated:

Initial Offer (Declined): Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks. Golden State immediately shot this down as a “buy-low” attempt.

Revised Offer with Malik Monk: Sacramento included Monk and a lottery-protected 2030 first-rounder, but Golden State demanded the pick be unprotected. Talks stalled.

Four-Team Proposal: Designed by ClutchPoints, this complex deal would have landed Kuminga in Sacramento without touching Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis. While creative, it hasn’t gained traction.

Three-Team Structure: Sending Monk to Detroit, Kuminga to Sacramento, and multiple assets to Golden State. Again, the Warriors balked.

At the heart of every stalemate is one thing: unprotected draft picks. The Warriors, eyeing their post-Steph Curry future, refuse to budge without one. The Kings, meanwhile, won’t sacrifice their most valuable future assets or touch their “untouchables” in Murray and Ellis.

via Imago Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors, for their part, are stuck between two uncomfortable options: keep Kuminga on the $7.9M qualifying offer and risk losing him in 2026 for nothing, or trade him now, even if it strengthens a division rival.

Meanwhile, the Kings’ vision is clear. Jonathan Kuminga isn’t just another trade target. He’s a bet on youth, athleticism, and star potential at a position they desperately need. The Warriors see his value differently. And somewhere in the middle, the fate of two franchises hangs in the balance.

This offseason has reminded us that trades aren’t just about matching salaries or swapping stats; they’re about vision. The Kings see Jonathan Kuminga as part of theirs.

So here’s the question for you: If you’re the Kings, do you push all your chips in for Kuminga, even if it means parting with unprotected picks, or do you hold firm and risk missing out on your next star?