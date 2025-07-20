Jonathan Kuminga Mentioned in Celtics Trade Talk as Warriors Receive Clear Message

“I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great… I’ve never got that chance.” That’s the sound of a player who’s done waiting. For a guy who was supposed to be the future of the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga’s brutally honest confession laid bare the frustration that has been simmering for months. After a season that saw his role shrink following the arrival of Jimmy Butler, Kuminga wants a fresh start. And he’s not being quiet about it.

The standoff between the 22-year-old and the Warriors has become one of the most fascinating dramas of the NBA offseason. Kuminga’s camp is reportedly looking for a contract in the neighborhood of $25-30 million per year. The Warriors? They’re not willing to go as high. The message, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, is clear: Kuminga’s camp has made it known they “don’t want to be back with Warriors.”

So why is he still in limbo? The market for Kuminga has been surprisingly quiet. A potential sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls fizzled out after the Bulls sent Lonzo Ball—a player the Warriors were reportedly interested in—to Cleveland. The Warriors, for their part, have shown little interest in a deal centered around Nikola Vucevic. Complicated CBA rules that limit the salary the Warriors can take back in a sign-and-trade have only made things messier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now, a new, intriguing possibility has emerged from the East. On a recent Celtics podcast, the idea of trading for Kuminga was floated as a potential solution to Boston’s frontcourt problems, specifically in a deal centered around guard Anfernee Simons. “If you’re telling me this team that has so many issues in the front court is getting rid of him [Simons] and you’re finding a way to bring in Jonathan Kuminga—that I’m on board for in a heartbeat,” said host Adam Kaufman. “I would love to see—I like Kuminga. I enjoyed watching him in Golden State. I think he’s a good young player… absolutely sign me up.”

Kaufman’s logic, while speculative, is sound. The Celtics are facing a “pseudo-tank season” with Jayson Tatum expected to miss the entire year with an Achilles injury. Trading a high-priced guard like Simons, who is on a $27.7 million expiring contract, for a young, high-upside forward like Kuminga would address their glaring need for frontcourt depth and give them a potential long-term piece to build around when Tatum returns. For a team that wants to remain competitive and watchable, swapping a player who doesn’t fit their long-term timeline for one who does makes a lot of sense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But before Celtics fans could start photoshopping Kuminga into a green jersey, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss jumped in with a dose of cold water. “And let’s be clear—I don’t think Kuminga is coming to Boston,” he said, explaining that Kuminga is more of a “placeholder” for the type of versatile forward the Celtics need. For Boston, the primary goal this offseason is getting under the luxury tax, a move that makes a big-money sign-and-trade for Kuminga highly unlikely. Still, the fact that a team with Boston’s pedigree is even mentioning his name is a sign of the immense talent and potential that has the Warriors, and the rest of the league, in such a complicated position.

(This is a developing story…)