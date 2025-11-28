Jonathan Kuminga Offered Warriors Escape but Steve Kerr Prefers Trade for $97M Star

After spending the entire summer in negotiations, Jonathan Kuminga finally secured a new deal with the Golden State Warriors. It was a two-year, $48.5 million contract with a team option for the second year, officially signed on September 30, 2025, even before the pre-season had started. It was a sign that both sides were finally aligned after months of uncertainty.

He had the team, the starting position and a new opportunity, but his young career has instead spiraled into frustration. Kuminga has struggled to find a rhythm in Steve Kerr’s rotation after being benched. The disappointment has reignited questions around his long-term stay at Golden State. Now another layer has emerged around where his next destination could be.

According to Brett Siegel, the Indiana Pacers are the top team who have been maintaining “steady interest” in Kuminga for almost a year now. Siegel reports that Indiana has been quietly scouting the 22-year-old forward since last season. The Pacers have been monitoring his development closely.

Solidifying that their interest is deliberate, and potentially serious should the Warriors open the door to trade talks. For the Warriors their most obvious choice, potentially, is the Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. His contract runs through 2027-28 with a total $97 million dollar guaranteed for him. But are the Nets interested in Kuminga at all?

The attention that Kuminga is gathering across the league usually signals an exit is coming. But the Warriors continue to treat him more as a fluid trade asset than a foundational piece. Whereas, not just the Pacers but executives from Phoenix, Sacramento, Indiana, and New Orleans have been tracking his situation closely.

He hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 12, after being sidelined by knee soreness rather than any demotion or fallout. The read is simple as Siegel explains, “…many around the league have been anticipating Golden State using him as an inflated $22.5 million trade exception to go out and make a key adjustment to their roster.”

They know his $22.5 million annual salary makes him an ideal mid-tier trade piece. For rival teams, it is now or never. Either Golden State unleashes Kuminga in a major move, or they will risk watching his value dip if he further remains out of the rotation.

The problem is that while many teams want Kuminga, Steve Kerr has his eyes elsewhere. He is prioritizing a win-now piece. Someone who can cover the role Andrew Wiggins once anchored on both ends. That preference has led Golden State toward Brooklyn center Nic Claxton. His remaining contract obligations consist of $97M.

Kerr not just wants frontcourt stability, but also athletic rim protection, and a dependable two-way presence, a list Claxton ticks. But the Nets are not enthusiastic about moving him. Why would they invest in a still-developing forward who has not played in weeks?

“It doesn’t appear as if Brooklyn has any interest in Kuminga…” Brett Siegel claimed. Moreover, Brooklyn knows Claxton is essential to their defensive backbone.

That leaves Golden State in a tough spot, even though game-wise, they are doing much better at 10-10 than the Brooklyn Nets, who are at 3-15. For now, many teams are calling for Kuminga, but the player Kerr prefers may not be available.

Why the Pacers See Jonathan Kuminga as a Future Fit

For Indiana, Jonathan Kuminga aligns with the organization’s exact timeline and financial strategy that it has been leaning into all year. The Pacers have not entered the luxury tax since 2005. And according to league reporting, their front office is fully aware that major payday decisions are coming.

Bennedict Mathurin hits restricted free agency next summer. Plus, Jarace Walker will soon move into the next phase of his rookie-scale value cycle.

That’s why Indiana will try to sell high on at least one of those two players before the deadline. Kuminga, with a freshly structured contract, can be in team-friendly control for future seasons. Essentially, the Pacers have a budget that accommodates Kuminga.

The Pacers’ current performance only adds urgency to these conversations. Sitting in the middle of the East with a forgettable 3-16 so far in the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Indiana is dealing with injuries, notably to Obi Toppin. He won’t return until closer to the All-Star break after foot surgery.

They also want to reshape the rotation around Haliburton for the 2026-27 season.

Kuminga will fill that role better than Mathurin, who is averaging about 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. His price tag may soon spike. Meanwhile, when Kuminga did play, he averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.