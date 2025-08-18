Jonathan Kuminga Problem Eased as Warriors Await Key Boost Ahead of 2025–26 Season, Claims Insider

“I think whatever situation you come into is a good situation,” said Moses Moody recently about Jonathan Kuminga. It is no secret that, over the last few months, Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, had explored the market for sign-and-trade options. This was not solely based on financial reasons, but also the fact that the player has reportedly felt his development stifled by inconsistent playing time and an ill-defined role with the Warriors. For those Warriors fans who fear what effect a Kuminga exit will have, a renowned ESPN insider believes the answer to be ‘Nil’.

The ‘NBA Today’ crew of Kendrick Perkins, Udonis Haslem, Ramona Shelburne, and Marc J. Spears recently took a look at some of the biggest matchups for the 2025-26 NBA season. As the conversation shifted to the Golden State Warriors, Shelburne reminded her co-hosts and the viewers, how the team recorded 23-7 wins after Jimmy Butler arrived on the team. That leap played a huge role in getting the Warriors to the postseason since, before Jimmy Butler’s arrival, the Bay Area franchise had a win record of 25-26, and were ranked 10th in the Western Conference. For Shelburne, having a force like the 35-year-old guard makes having Jonathan Kuminga inconsequential.

“I want to see the Warriors back in action with Jimmy Butler with a full training camp. They were so good with him on that roster before Steph caught that hamstring. And I, you know, I know the Kuminga situation has dragged on all summer. It’s gotten kind of ugly, but I expect him to be back on the team. And even if he isn’t, Steph and Jimmy together have been great,” said the 46-year-old ESPN analyst. “And so I want to see how they come right out of the gates because the last few years, they haven’t started fast, but this year, they have the potential to build up a nice lead in that West”.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center.

When a decision had to be made to get a star player earlier this year, Stephen Curry made it clear he did not want a ‘desperate’ trade that involved acquiring a veteran at the expense of younger players. Despite that, the front office acquired Butler in a five-team trade that cost them Andrew Wiggins, and Dennis Schröder. Curry accepted this decision by saying that “I mean the plan was to try to position ourselves to be better than we were, and have a legitimate chance to be relevant at the top of the West. We have a lot of work to do”.

Once Butler helped the Warriors win 23 of their next 30 games, however, Curry was comfortable enough to say, “There was a lot of chatter of whether it was the right trade…From the first game in Chicago to last night, it was a seamless fit. (We) complement each other so well. He gave us so much belief…It was a success. Now you have to build off that.” Therefore, Curry is quite comfortable with leading the team while having Butler by his side.

As for Draymond Green, the power forward reportedly was impressed with the ‘passion’ with which Butler took charge. For Green, “And so, the things that he’s doing, like when I tell you, to me, it’s music to my ears”. Together, they could give the Warriors the boost the team needs to make a fast start to the season.

As for Steve Kerr, the head coach is already aware that the team can do well with just Jimmy Butler. After all, the head coach himself admitted back in May that “I have to read what we need. I have to read who’s playing well together, and to be very frank, the Jimmy (Butler), JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great”. The boost will be coming, whether Jonathan Kuminga is a part of the team or not. After all, judging from the previous remarks, everyone has confidence in Jimmy Butler. In light of this, the question that remains is: What options are out there for Jonathan Kuminga?

Udonis Haslem Suggests Jonathan Kuminga’s Trade to the Chicago Bulls

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Udonis Haslem gave his two cents on the Jonathan Kuminga matter. He admitted that “I’m looking around. I’m looking at the Chicago Bulls and I’m looking at the Golden State Warriors and I’m saying Josh Giddey looked like a guy that could fit great over in Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga looks like a guy that possibly could fit good in Chicago”.

Haslem’s reasoning was based on the fact that he read the article in which Josh Giddey’s father said there was interest from Golden State. “So I’m just saying, this might be a solution. I’m no GM. This might be above my pay grade, guys. But this might be a solution to some people’s problems,” Haslem added.

The Warriors were indeed once interested in Giddey. According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, “Back in 2021, the Warriors were ready to pick Josh Giddey at the 7th pick, but he was taken by the Thunder at the 6th, so the Warriors happily took Kuminga”.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Josh Giddey has proven himself to be on par with Kuminga as he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks last season. Giddey also averaged 46.5% from the field, 37.8% from beyond the arc, and 78.1% from the free-throw line. According to reports, the Bulls star could be a valuable ball handler and playmaker for the Warriors if the trade does indeed go through.

Ramona Shelburne has spoken. So has Udonis Haslem. Now, it remains to be seen what fate has written for Jonathan Kuminga.