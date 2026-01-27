Jonathan Kuminga Puts Warriors Fan Favorite in Jeopardy as Steve Kerr Forced to Accept Reality

The February 5 trade deadline is barely two weeks away. This was the perfect gateway for the Golden State Warriors to trade Jonathan Kuminga. However, Jimmy Butler‘s season-ending ACL injury seems to have given the 23-year-old an unwanted lifeline. You see, Kuminga had demanded a trade away from the Dubs. But looks like the lack of a forward on the roster could keep him here at the Bay for a while.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that team chatter says a Jonathan Kuminga trade feels colder after Butler’s right ACL tear. Earlier, the $22.5 million wing sat untouched, watching 16 straight games from the bench. However, that storyline changed once injuries reshuffled priorities.

Then came the crucial reminder. Once back in rotation, Kuminga poured in 30 points across 30 bench minutes, forcing debates to boil. Therefore, team voices lean toward keeping him through the deadline, offering a shot at rotation time.

Now, on Thursday, JK sustained a left knee hyperextension against the Dallas Mavericks. While attacking the rim, the forward also sustained light bone bruising and swelling. As a result, the Warriors pulled him off the road and sent him to San Francisco for care. However, the front office seems to believe that he can return before the trade deadline and reclaim rotation time, which keeps every option alive.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings continue to circle JK as a trade prospect. They have been his longest admirers, but the talks have apparently gone cold. Sources say that the Warriors refuse long-term money, steering clear of Malik Monk or DeMar DeRozan and asking for an expiring return. This again makes Kuminga available for bigger constructions.

Now, the Golden State Warriors need a move that frees a chair and trims money, all to likely elevate Pat Spencer from a two-way deal to the real thing. However, there is a fine possibility that Spencer’s expiring deal could send him away from the Dubs squad.

Jonathan Kuminga’s almost secured future puts Pat Spencer at risk

Pat Spencer is at his two-way contract limit. By Monday, he suited up in 45 of 47 games, with two-way players capped at 50. Meanwhile, only four contests remain before Feb. 5. Therefore, the calendar helps. Keep him active through the Suns matchup, and his two-way path shuts down for the season. So now, money enters the chat.

A standard deal means a prorated minimum. Spencer earns just over $2 million yearly, landing under $1 million by deadline day. However, Golden State sits $26,4000 below the second apron. Roughly $700,000 must go. That part feels simple, but the real hunt is a partner ready to absorb extra roster weight.

Meanwhile, the Warriors need Spencer to keep the rotation going. Since Butler’s absence, De’Anthony Melton has produced good results. However, given the star is on injury management, Specncer could play a crucial role in taking the load off Melton’s shoulder. Moreover, the 29-year-old is a proven help in the court. He had a five-game stretch in early December, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

Well, deadlines sharpen everything, and the Warriors now walk a tightrope. Kuminga’s pause button reshapes plans, while health and timing quietly decide leverage. Meanwhile, Spencer’s ticking clock adds pressure to every call made. Therefore, choices feel layered, risky, and interconnected. Now, one move could solve another, or create chaos.