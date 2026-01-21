Jonathan Kuminga’s Agent Sends Definitive Proposal to Warriors Front Office After GM’s Stance

Steve Kerr and the Warriors finally gave Jonathan Kuminga a chance out of compulsion. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL, leaving a gaping hole in the roster that JK fills. For the well-wishers who want to see him succeed in the Golden State, this is a window for JK to establish himself. However, at the back end is a trade request that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. argues isn’t met with demand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And so there came an economics lesson from Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner. When demand is scarce, either lower the asking price or utilize playing time to create intrigue in the market. Although Kuminga had a bright performance, scoring 20, it seems the future outlook is to accelerate trade interest by having JK play.

“Demand is sensitive to price or playing time. So if a seller sees demand is low, lower the price point or let him play and demand will go [up],” Turner wrote in a post made on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an outline for what fans can expect as a domino effect of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ailment. The aim is for Jonathan Kuminga to still move away, but by first creating adequate demand to ensure the Warriors can recoup assets. He’s being played because of an emergency situation, rather than Kerr seeing him as a positive influence on the Warriors.

Turner is following the same principle with his client Victor Oladipo. The former Pacers All-Star is currently playing in the G-League, hoping consistent performances can create a path that leads back to an NBA team. In Jonathan Kuminga’s case, the interest is lingering.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN insider Shams Charania claimed both the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings remain interested. At this point, they hold leverage in talks. But if the Warriors can get some eye-catching performance from Kuminga in the coming few weeks, the incoming offers might get more attractive.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Butler’s security puts pressure on Warriors to move Jonathan Kuminga

Jimmy Butler, suffering a third major injury in his right knee, raised some concerns about the possibility of retirement. The Warriors forward vehemently shut down those concerns with an Instagram post. Furthermore, even Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors are more than open to waiting for him to return next season.

As the general manager said, “He’s got a style of game that can play for a long time with his skill, physicality, and mind for the game. My vision for him is returning at some point between now and this time next year”.

For Jonathan Kuminga, it means his days of consistent playing time are numbered. Kerr barely chose to play him today, despite his similarity to Butler. It’s almost inevitable that under such circumstances, the Warriors have to find a way to move on from JK before the trade deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuminga might be willing to ride it out this season. However, he’s optimistic that his play translates to a better opportunity elsewhere, as made clear with his trade demand. Holding out on that decision could force the fifth-year forward to try to force a way out. If it gets to that, even high demand won’t ensure the Warriors get the best return. As long as they have some leverage, the franchise needs to look to maximise the return they can get.

If the saga spills into next season, and the Warriors activate the team option, rivals could opt to wait another season and get JK as a free agent. In order to avoid any distractions, it’s probably in the Warriors’ best interest to deal Kuminga before the trade deadline.

How do you think the Warriors should move forward? Let us know your views in the comments below.