Jonathan Kuminga’s Decision Leaves Warriors’ Future in Jeopardy as $90M Offer Surfaces

The stalemate continues. Dub Nation has been gripped watching the saga between the franchise and Jonathan Kuminga. As a restricted free agent, JK can’t dictate the terms of his future openly. The Warriors, on the other hand, are unwilling to meet his demands. It’s reached a point where Kuminga isn’t in a rush. The slashing forward is looking at external offers for a move away from the Bay. But the Warriors haven’t found the returns even remotely pleasing.

For them, it’s vital to find a resolution quickly. Their roster-building abilities hinge on how they position Jonathan Kuminga in the market. The $7.9 million qualifying offer isn’t ideal. Hence, the Warriors’ front office presented an improved offer to the 22-year-old, according to Shams Charania. But it seems money isn’t what Kuminga is after.

According to the insider, the Warriors offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million deal. It’s better than the offers presented by both the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, who are desperately gunning for a sign-and-trade for JK. But Kumimga’s camp has still rejected the proposal, citing one reason. It’s all about control.

The Warriors insist Kuminga waive his no-trade clause when signing the renewed deal. It also includes a team option, curbing the forward’s ability to control his future. The tug-of-war between the two sides has left the Warriors with no resolution and a persistent roadblock in their free agency plans for the summer.

Charania reported for ESPN, “Kuminga believes accepting the Warriors’ two-year offer with a team option, along with forfeiting trade veto rights, cedes too much control to a franchise he believes has stunted and strung his career along for four seasons, sources said,”. As it stands, Jonathan Kuminga’s singular aim is to have whole control over his future.

That’s why, “Kuminga is expressing a willingness to potentially take the qualifying offer,” leaving $14 million on the table. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and only 23. There is no catastrophic risk for the budding forward. The Warriors, unfortunately, can’t say the same.

The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga need to move on soon

Since Jonathan Kuminga is yet to hit his prime, his stock isn’t likely to drop even if he spends another rocky season with the Warriors. The Suns will probably extend a $90 million offer to him again. Next season, they won’t have to go through the Warriors before inking JK to a long-term deal. On the other hand, everything the Warriors want to do to upgrade their roster depends on Kuminga.

If he does accept the qualifying offer, the Warriors will be relieved from having to pay Kuminga. However, it will also mess up their ability to make any trades. “If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors are f–ked from a team-building standpoint, because they need to get him on a deal where they can trade him,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz says.

Their revised deal would have inflated JK’ value. The Warriors could utilize his contract to be the foundation of a major trade. The qualifying offer only delays the inevitable. The Warriors will lose Jonathan Kuminga. However, if it’s after this season, they will get nothing in return. While this standoff continues, the Suns and Kings have both remained interested.

At this point, that really seems to be the rational pathway for the Golden State Warriors. Not getting anything in return for a young player only hurts their ability to compete in the packed Western Conference. Additionally, having such tension isn’t good for the morale of the team either. It’s clear that Kuminga isn’t in Kerr’s plans, as the head coach has reiterated a number of times. The forward also seems to be pushing for a fresh start.

The best thing from here is to part ways and build again.