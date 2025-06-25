Jonathan Kuminga’s Future in Jeopardy as He Blames Steve Kerr for Warriors’ Messy Situation

Being the silent one amidst of chaos doesn’t always mean you’re without trouble yourself. In a frenzy trade market, nearly every team is out to scavenge anything that could make them the best. Well, maybe except the Thunder. But regardless of the stability the Warriors find themselves in, a virtual civil war seems to breaking out. Quiet in the market, but potentially on the verge of implosion. The two parties? Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr.

Kuminga’s role really increased after Andrew Wiggins found his way to Miami. This is probably when JK tried to weasel his way into a starting spot more often. It does give a bit of a flashback to Jon’s second season – when Kuminga averaged 14.2 points on 57% shooting from the field in the two months that Wiggins was out due to injury. But fastforward to the past season – and he’s played just 47 games. And no – the main cause isn’t just injury. Well, for him at least. For Kuminga, it was the inconsistencies in appearances – and Kerr is the only one to blame for this.

“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga said. “It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

He’s not entirely wrong here. Jonathan Kuminga’s still average 15.7/4.7/2.2 over the last two seasons, despite the “inconsistencies”. Just imagine what he’d do with a starting spot. But that imagination won’t really be manifested at in the Bay Area. Maybe it’s due to this, or due to the fact that Kerr said this: “I have to read what we need. I have to read who’s playing well together, and to be very frank, the Jimmy (Butler), JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great and that’s the tricky part here.” But Kuminga might not be in Kerr’s plans in the future.

Jonathan Kuminga’s roster spot up for grabs

You can do a lot in life and get away with it. But this might’ve been a bit too far. You can do whatever – EXCEPT diss the boss for his system. It was already a said thing that him and Butler wouldn’t fit in the same system. And it’s kinda obvious that JK isn’t wasting his precious prime in wait of Buckets to retire. So the only way out is…out.

“If they make him an offer that’s less than the max or maybe even less than what he was offered last year, which I think is far more likely. Does he stop at that and then take a really long time to make a decision and then tie up their cap space and that presents other problems. So I think that’s the biggest thing that you have to look for, but I know that they’re working on a few things,” said Ramona Shelburne on 95.7 The Game.

Writing on the wall? It seems as if it’s been the case since they laid the foundations of the house. It’s awfully unlikely that Jonathan Kuminga will have anything to do with the Warriors next season. But there could be a 180-Luka Doncic that would keep him in the Bay Area. What do you think?