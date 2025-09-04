Jonathan Kuminga’s Market Collapses Further After Shams Charania Confirms Cam Thomas’ Contract News

Finally! Some movement in the restricted free agency market, and to no one’s surprise, it’s not Jonathan Kuminga. Instead, the Brooklyn Nets might have a reason to smile again. They failed to reach a long-term deal with their 23-year-old guard, Cam Thomas, this summer. So, without much delay, after a series of speculation, the high-scoring gem of Brooklyn has put a stamp on his fate.

ESPN’s senior insider, Shams Charania, reported Thursday: Restricted free agent Cam Thomas is signing a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Sides were unable to reach a new deal so the QO gives Thomas a full no-trade clause and 2026 unrestricted free agency with 10+ cap space teams.

Thomas has shaken up the market by accepting the qualifying offer. Locking in a full no-trade clause and setting himself up for unrestricted free agency next summer. With at least 10 teams projected to have cap space, the high-scoring guard has positioned himself perfectly. Moreover, he becomes the first of the final restricted free agents ahead of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quentin Grimes to reach a decision.

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas’ representatives, Ron Shade and Alex Saratsis of Octagon, engaged in several deal frameworks with the Nets but rejected every path. Brooklyn’s offers included two years and $30 million with a team option for the second season or one year at $9.5 million with incentives climbing to $11 million while waiving the no-trade clause. Thomas instead stood firm on control, refusing to bend for short-term guarantees.

Thomas delivered 24.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game last season. However, he played only 25 contests because of hamstring issues. It marked the first extended absence of his career. According to GeniusIQ, he was double-teamed on 18% of his touches in 2024-25. Ranking fourth behind Zion Williamson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over two years, he averaged 22.9 points, adding nine career 40-point games, trailing only Vince Carter, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant in Nets history.

Now, there is an interesting catch in this new development. And just like every modern story in the NBA world this offseason, Jonathan Kuminga is involved. Speaking of RFAs in the league, how do you skip Steve Kerr’s ‘precious one’? Especially after shrugging away the $45 million deal with a team option next year, JK has become the sensation. For the right reasons or not? Well, you decide!

Cam Thomas slims Jonathan Kuminga’s trade market after signing with the Nets

In August 2025, a bold three-team framework between the Warriors, Nets, and Bulls surfaced, centering on Cam Thomas and Jonathan Kuminga. The deal proposed Thomas to Golden State, Kuminga and Nikola Vucevic plus a first-round pick to Brooklyn, and Nic Claxton along with a first and second-round pick to Chicago. Each team targeted roster balance, financial control, and future assets through this exchange of talent and value.

For the Dubs, pressure mounted as Kuminga rejected extensions and eyed exits, creating instability beside Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. By adding Thomas, the Golden State Warriors could immediately reshape their offense. He would serve as a potent third option next to Stephen Curry and Butler, while ending the Kuminga standoff. The franchise thus preserves competitive depth and avoids lingering locker room turmoil.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, pivot toward long-term growth with Kuminga as a potential franchise forward. Claxton’s exit opens room while Vucevic offers steady veteran production in the paint. A first-round pick adds flexibility, reinforcing their rebuilding vision. Yet, Thomas’s qualifying offer and full no-trade clause shift dynamics. His stance restricts options for opposing teams, indirectly squeezing Kuminga’s trade market as rivals assess cost, leverage, and available cap space in 2026.

Well, Cam Thomas just flipped the board and left everyone scrambling. His choice locks Brooklyn’s present and rewrites another man’s future in the Bay. Jonathan Kuminga thought he held the spotlight, but the script now bends around Thomas’ bold play. The Warriors’ gamble feels heavier, the Nets’ rebuild sharper, and the market tighter. In this drama, one guard’s pen stroke reshaped two franchises’ fate lines.