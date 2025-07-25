Jonathan Kuminga’s Role in Giannis Antetokounmpo Future Revealed as Stephen Curry Gets Good News

An idle brain is the devil’s workshop. Well, you can’t say the same about the Golden State Warriors. Because it looks like the devil has packed his bag and vacated his workshop. Chaos everywhere. Teams scrambling, stars flying, front offices dialing desperation. But over in the Bay, the Dubs are sipping tea because Mike Dunleavy Jr. isn’t chasing headlines. He’s feeding whispers at this point. Sure, Jonathan Kuminga’s foggy future might be the surface story, but dig deeper. Maybe, just maybe, they’re saving their breath for when Giannis Antetokounmpo sneezes on the trade market.

But Kuminga wants the bag. A big one. After turning into the MVP for the Warriors in Stephen Curry’s absence in the second round of the playoffs, the 22-year-old forward is eyeing a $30 million payday. But the Dubs are clenching their wallets as all trade talks seem to have stopped for the restricted free agent.

Weeks have slipped by, and the Warriors’ offseason feels like a paused movie. Aside from Kevon Looney bolting to New Orleans, their big headline is drafting Alex Toohey and Will Richard. Yet the team has not guaranteed either rookie a real seat at the table when the opening night lights flicker on. Behind the scenes, everything hinges on JK. Until they know whether he’s staying or leaving—and what that price tag or return package looks like—no real moves can happen.

However, it looks like the Warriors have a theory, a vision, maybe even a delusion. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard wrote on Friday: “There’s another reason why the Warriors don’t want to give Kuminga away for less than his full trade value: Like every other smart team, they’re trying to maintain every asset they’ve got so they’re ready once and if the Giannis Antetokounmpo market heats up.”

He continued: “If you’re looking to build a trade around a young player who could step right into a barren roster and give a transitioning team a burst of energy … well, I think the Warriors might have a candidate to bring up if Milwaukee ever asks. That is, if the Warriors and Kuminga can agree on a solid deal this summer. Then they’ll both look to the future.” So, what does this mean?

The Warriors are playing it cool with Kuminga, but a bigger fish is circling the tank. They want full value for their rising star, just in case Giannis Antetokounmpo and his $186 million Bucks deal start floating toward the trade winds. If Milwaukee hits reset, Golden State has a 22-year-old spark plug ready to pitch—only if both sides find contract peace this summer. Then? Boom. Showtime.

Well, Dunleavy and Co. are seemingly in no hurry. If JK signs a one-year $7.9 million qualifying offer, he controls any midseason trade. But if he inks a multiyear deal, say three years at $22 to $25 million, Golden State can flip him by January. That’s key if Giannis ever stirs the pot. No promises, just preparation before the D-Day.

Whatever the front office is brewing now, with Jonathan Kuminga and the Greek Freak on their mind, one thing remains a priority. Any guesses? Yes, giving Steph Curry the support he needs on the floor to shine like he always does. Sure, Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield, and Draymond Green would again play crucial roles for the Golden State Warriors. But maybe they need another point guard. Who?

Amidst Giannis Antetokounmpo’s buzz, Stephen Curry stands closer to a unique team-up

We’ve seen the Antetokounmpo brothers, Thanasis and Giannis, cause havoc for the rivals in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 championship-winning season. Well, for most of the season, that duo felt unbeatable. Besides, who doesn’t love a little bit of a family reunion on the floor? We’re seeing LeBron James play with his son, Bronny. And who knows, we might witness the King play with Bryce, too! But coming back to the Warriors, they, too, might be plotting a reunion.

You see, Stephen Curry has never been on the same team as his younger brother, Seth Curry. Simply put, the 34-year-old guard has played in 9 different teams in the last 12 years, but never for the Warriors. But what if things were to change? Kawakami also informed: “ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Thursday that Seth Curry — hey, familiar name! — could be an option for this spot. Either way, it’s likely to be a very familiar player.”

Golden State is eyeing Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton as bench boosts. Seth, fresh off shooting a scorching 45.6 percent from deep with Charlotte, brings 6.5 points per game and a legacy connection. Melton, who impressed in six games before an ACL tear, fits alongside Steph. Still with Kuminga stalling every move, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on their minds, the Dubs’ firepower is waiting in the wings—quiet, but loaded.

Thus, the Warriors are playing the long game like it’s art. While the league chases chaos, they’re sketching blueprints in silence. Kuminga holds the pen, Giannis looms like a plot twist, and a Curry family reunion simmers on the side. When the dust clears, the Bay might just steal the whole show. Or maybe not, who knows?