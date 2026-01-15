Jonathan Kuminga’s Trade Demand Forces Warriors to Set Asking Price for Lakers, Mavericks

After not playing for 13 straight games, the writing on the wall has come true for Jonathan Kuminga. The fifth year forward has requested a trade from the Golden State Warriors on the first day he is eligible for a move. The Warriors, for their part, have scavenged the trade market to find a suitable trade.

So far, none have met their demands. But interest appears to be steady. The Sacramento Kings have made several inquiries for JK. Moreover, even the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks appear to have interest. But there’s a certain kind of return the Warriors expect in this deal.

“The Warriors have been prioritizing expiring contracts in return for Kuminga. They’ve declined the idea of taking back long-term contracts unless they view it as no-brainer positive value. That’s been the holdup in conversations with Sacramento. The Warriors refuse to absorb the three years and $60.4 million remaining on Malik Monk’s deal, though league sources said Keon Ellis (on a cheap expiring deal) is a potential sweetener of interest to them,” ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported.

Imago Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) walks off the court after being removed from the game during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Kings, having been long-time suitors, might be in the prime seat if they add Ellis. The 3-and-D guard has averaged just 17.7 minutes this season. Ellis’ shooting potential could make him a valuable asset to Steve Kerr. The Lakers have several options they could offer. That’s not the case for the Mavericks.

What seems certain is that a trade is coming. The Warriors, still having a few weeks, will attempt to make the most out of their circumstances. If teams decide to drag it out, their demands could very well drop. And surprisingly, it doesn’t look like the Warriors are looking to make any major additions either.

Warriors are not chasing Michael Porter Jr. yet

The Brooklyn Nets are dangling the carrot. They are willing to trade their biggest asset, Michael Porter Jr., for the right price. Although they don’t mind keeping him through the season, Jonathan Kuminga is a great return for them to maintain financial flexibility. His contract comprises a team option, which the Nets could opt out of.

Rumors did speak of the Warriors being possible suitors. But the latest suggests there’s been no conversation at all. For his skillset, Michael Porter Jr. is quite close to a “no-brainer”. On a stagnant Nets offense, Porter Jr. is having the best scoring campaign of his career. He’s averaging 25.7 points while shooting 40% from the field.

Jimmy Butler has consistently contributed as a second-option. But having a younger star who can create his own offense could help the Warriors find a rhythm this season. Moreover, Porter Jr’s size makes him a regular rebounding presence. The former Nuggets forward has averaged 7 or more rebounds for the past three seasons.

After starting his career with long-term injuries, he’s appeared in 31 games this season while having a high-usage role. The Nets star has also experienced a championship journey, adding to his allure in a Warriors uniform. However, as per the latest reports, it doesn’t seem the Warriors are actively seeking his services.

With the Kuminga chapter also closing, do you think the Warriors should operate with more urgency in the market? Let us know your views in the comments below.