Jonathan Kuminga Sees Another Escape Route Close as 4 Teams Mount Pressure on Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga’s living a nightmare—and no, it’s not self-inflicted. The arrival of Jimmy Butler hit like a tidal wave. Suddenly, patience isn’t a luxury the Warriors can afford, and Kuminga’s raw athleticism doesn’t cut it for a win-now squad. Steve Kerr’s not shy about it either—his rotations say it all. Now, Kuminga wants out just as much as the team does. But here’s the twist: no one’s lined up for him. The trade market’s gone cold, with teams like Phoenix eyeing other upgrades.

The Suns were supposed to be the soft landing. A new home, a fresh start. But even they passed, you’d think a team that once bet big on young, athletic wings would pounce on a Durant prototype like JK. Explosive first step, mid-range potential, freakish bounce—he checks all the boxes. But Phoenix already spent their chips assembling their current core. They’ve got their stars, their vets, their shooters. There’s no room—or patience—for another project. So now Kuminga’s not just team-less… he’s plan-less. Too much upside to give away, too little polish to depend on. Stuck in basketball purgatory.

“The Suns have interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, league sources confirmed to The Republic, but are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets to deliver in what would be a sign-and-trade for the Warriors,” wrote Duane Rankin of Azcentral.

via Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (left) and guard Gabe Vincent (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors face a full-blown dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga. They hold onto an injury-prone wing who no longer fits Steve Kerr’s vision. Every night, they watch him flash potential, then vanish in inconsistency. Kerr loses patience. The front office fields calls, but finds no serious takers. Kuminga wants out. No one pulls the trigger.

Meanwhile, Golden State chases wins with a roster stuck between timelines. The locker room feels it. The fans sense it. And unless someone takes a chance, the Warriors continue dragging a mismatch through another season, hoping talent eventually aligns with trust.

Ah, Dub Nation—if only the heartbreak stopped with Kuminga. On one hand, you’ve got a rising star itching to leave. On the other, you’ve got a proven winner like Gary Payton II, who might just be slipping away. His defensive grit and hustle made him a fan favorite, but now? He’s a hot commodity again. Multiple teams want his energy, his switchability, his locker room impact. The Warriors want him back at full strength—and loyal. But loyalty doesn’t pay like new contracts do. And with the market heating up, keeping GP2 might be tougher than expected.

Warriors want Jonathan Kuminga to leave, but might have to do with Gary Payton II instead

A slew of contenders are lining up behind Gary Payton II. The Bucks, Heat, Lakers, Suns—and even the possibility of a Golden State reunion—have all reportedly expressed serious interest. With his elite defensive instincts and prior championship pedigree, Payton remains one of the most tenacious on-ball defenders available on the market. Kobe’s grip on Yellowstone sheriffs? Nothing compared to Payton’s grip on point-of-attack matchups across the league.

Teams in need of perimeter defense—especially those looking to shore up that first line of resistance—see Payton as a critical addition. League sources confirm that Payton is firmly on L.A.’s radar, with the team keeping close tabs due to his ties to agent Bill Duffy and a previous stint at Crypto.com Arena. Still, there are caution flags. Payton has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons. But if he can remain on the court, he might be exactly what these contenders need: a low-risk, high-impact piece who could help spark a serious title run.

Just makes you wonder if GP2 could be the same low-risk, high-impact piece who could help spark the Warriors‘ own title run. But well, some things aren’t meant to be. Just ask Jonathan Kuminga – the kid’s been stuck in the same limbo since February.