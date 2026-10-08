Jonathan Kuminga Threatens to “Slap” Heckler Moments After Underwhelming Timberwolves Performance

Jonathan Kuminga’s second preseason game against the Timberwolves ended with a moment that had little to do with the final score. After struggling against the Indiana Pacers, Kuminga was outside the arena when a spectator called out a crude nickname that has followed him since his Warriors days.

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While he hasn’t openly objected to the nickname, he had an aggressive reaction this time. And it quickly spread across social media.

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In the viral video, the fan can be heard shouting, “Kum Bucket! Yessir!” as Kuminga appeared to emerge from the area outside the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, seemingly from the parking lot. The Wolves forward stopped, turned toward the fan, and responded:

“Imma come find you and slap you!”

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The interaction didn’t appear to escalate further, and Jonathan Kuminga eventually continued on his way.

The timing was hard to miss.

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Minnesota had just suffered a 123-112 preseason loss to Indiana, with Kuminga playing 19 minutes and finishing with two points on a 1-of-9 shooting. He missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc after a much cleaner outing against the Bucks. He scored 8 points on a 2-of-4 that night.

Maybe the off-night could have added to the reaction.

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The nickname has followed Jonathan Kuminga since his first Summer League with the Warriors in 2021. It became popular on NBA social media during that period. Fans often attached it to his explosive dunks.

Minnesota gave him something he had been seeking: a starting role. JK joined a lineup featuring Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert, creating a clear opportunity to show that he can handle consistent responsibility alongside established stars.

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His free agency decision also raised the stakes.

ESPN reported that Jonathan Kuminga chose Minnesota over a Lakers offer worth more than $12 million annually over three years. He instead opted for a shorter two-year deal with a player option and greater control over his future.

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Kuminga later pushed back on the idea that he had formally “turned down” money, but the basic outcome remained the same: he chose Minnesota and a shorter commitment that could put him back on the market sooner.

That makes his new role particularly important.

The 24-year-old is not simply trying to learn another offense. He is trying to show that the larger opportunity he chose can translate into the kind of production that changes his next contract.

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But the only thing that’s affecting him since the Warriors era is consistency.

However, one poor preseason night means very little by itself. But it is exactly the kind of game JK needs to move past quickly while learning his place in a new starting lineup.

The fan confrontation creates a separate problem.

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Players are expected to avoid escalating exchanges with spectators, and Kuminga’s threat to “slap” the fan could attract league attention if the NBA reviews the footage. The spectator clearly initiated the exchange. But that does not remove the responsibility on the player to walk away from it.

Coming back to role with the Wolves. Chris Finch has already identified what he wants from Kuminga in Minnesota.

“Athleticism, skill, and power. He does some things naturally at a high level that we’ve not been particularly goos at,” Finch said on Media Day. That description fits the role the Wolves have built for him: run, rebound, defend and attack opportunities without needing to dominate the ball.

Moreover, Jonathan Kuminga has embraced that assignment himself.

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“They want me to come here and be myself, rebound, defend at the highest level,” he said. “Just focussing on those two, just rebound, and defend, I think that’ll help my team, and it will help me.”

The Pacers’ game was only their second preseason appearance. There is plenty of time for JK to settle into the system. He has to rediscover his downhill attack and show why the Wolves wanted him.

But after a two-point night and a heated exchange outside the arena, his next opportunity suddenly carries a little more attention. JK asked for the opportunity to bet on himself. Now he has to make it pay off.