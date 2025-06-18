Jonathan Kuminga Trade Idea Opens Door for Lakers as Rob Pelinka Eyes New Center Option

“The Jimmy / JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great.” Out of favor, overlooked – call Jonathan Kuminga what you want. When his talent is on display, his skills could sell a cat to a mouse. It’s just a shame that the current Warriors are stacked with such class that even such a talent doesn’t get the nod. But now, more than ever, he needs a team and a roster that suits his interests more than Steve Kerr’s. Look away, Dub Nation. That team might just end up being the Lakers. And this trade might just prove Luka Doncic to be a better partner in crime than Stephen Curry.

After a rollercoaster ride of a season that saw the Warriors dip as low as 11th in the West, there’s reason to feel optimistic heading into the offseason. Mike Dunleavy’s mailbox might be as dry as a cracker. Have you seen any player linked with them other than the odd Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo trade idea? They might have one of the more intact rosters heading into the off-season. But one of the few players linked with a move away is the usual suspect, Jonathan Kuminga.

Back in April, the Warriors HC said this: “To be very frank, the Jimmy / JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great and that’s the tricky part here. And I’m playing Jimmy 40 minutes a night because Jimmy is, he’s one of the very best players in the league.” Does this give you any idea of it all? There’s no doubt that Jimmy Butler is always the preferred choice. But that could, in effect, be a blessing in disguise for Kuminga himself. Well, for him and Rob Pelinka.

Iztok Franko on Buha’s Block then added fuel to the discussion, “Rob the pelinka, he’s typically surprising with some moves, maybe they take like, a swing on a guy.” Next comes the suggestion: “We’ll see what happens with Kuminga extension in with the new deal.” Franko then lavished praise on Kuminga, discussing how he aligns with Pelinka’s interests. “He’s, for example, another guy who is an athlete who can be a great defender who is an elite athlete and would fill all this skill set.” But wait, caution ahead, “he has some question mark.”

“He’s a guy who on offense, his feet is much worse in Golden State that it would be next to Steph Curry. When you have to have a high IQ, you have to move, you have to do all this then to then playing off, let’s say more on ball heavy playmaker like Luka who would find you, on lobs in transition and he would give you the ball to create on balls. I think offensively he would do much better, I think around Luka than around Curry,” said Iztok Franko.

via Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (left) and guard Gabe Vincent (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But that won’t really solve Rob Pelinka’s problems at hand. As Sir Alex Ferguson said, “Attack wins you games. Defense wins you titles.” And that’s the key piece that’s been a thorn in their side all season long. There’ve been rumors of a possible Nicolas Claxton or Daniel Gafford to take those reins. But if you take Franko’s word for it, DeAndre Ayton might be the best outside contender.

Are Jonathan Kuminga and DeAndre Ayton what the Lakers are missing?

How has Ayton been so good, yet so under the radar? It might be the fact that he’s only played a combined 95 games in the last two seasons for the Blazers. But seems like the media would only put teams from the playoffs into the mix. And meanwhile, Ayton’s been averaging a solid 14.4/10.2 while shooting 56.6% from the field. He’s been rumored to be on the chopping block for a while, and it seems like the Lakers’ need for a big man might align the stars for the 26-year-old.

“Jovan Buha of The Athletic addressed a trade proposal on his show “Buha’s Block,” that would send Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for DeAndre Ayton and Toumani Camara. However, Buha added that he does not believe that the Blazers would pull the trigger on it,” wrote Ricardo Sandoval on SI. It’ll be a bit hard to send two of your best-performing players for a few trade assets that can help a future rebuild.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 20, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (right) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum in the first half during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no knowing how the LA Lakers will be with Jonathan Kuminga in the mix. It’s just another attacking option. And to be honest, it’ll favor the player more than the franchise. But DeAndre Ayton, on the other hand? That’s the game changer. That’s the one that would not fail. Do these two trades seem out of the question for Rob Pelinka’s Lakers?