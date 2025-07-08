Jonathan Kuminga Trade Proposal Sees Surprise Twist After Draymond Green’s Angry Rant

The free agency used to be filled with excitement and chaos, right? Well, it certainly doesn’t feel like that anymore. We mean, you could say that Damian Lillard’s exit from Milwaukee was a bit unexpected, but apart from that, free agency didn’t have much to offer. This is concerning news, especially for teams like the Golden State Warriors, who were expected to make huge moves to extend their championship window with their veteran core. But, they’ve had no luck so far in the agency.

That’s mostly because they are yet to figure something out about Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old remains a restricted free agent, as the snoozefest around him continues to grow. However, that might end soon as the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly shown some interest in signing the player. “The Bucks have explored sign-and-trade scenarios to obtain Jonathan Kuminga.” NBA Insider Evan Sidery reported on X.

Well, the idea of pairing up Jonathan Kuminga with Giannis Antetokounmpo does seem intriguing, but the final deal will be easier said than done. Sidery further reported on the obstacles that need to be cleared for a deal to go through. “The Warriors show little interest in Kyle Kuzma, so it would take attaching their 2031 1st plus a prospect to gain any significant traction. In the meantime, Kuminga’s market appears in a standstill.” He wrote.

So, it will be interesting to see how the Bucks approach this situation, as Kuminga awaits a decision on his future. Meanwhile, Draymond Green has gone on an angry rant after the lack of moves in this season’s free agency.

Draymond Green goes off on the CBA rules

We’ve already mentioned the lack of big trades in this season’s free agency window. But have you ever wondered how a time of madness has changed to whatever we’re witnessing right now? Many believe that the NBA’s latest CBA rules have been the biggest contributors to free agency’s downfall. But, is it true? Golden State Warriors veteran, Draymond Green, thinks so. The four-time NBA champ isn’t a fan of the CBA, and being the vocal man he is, Green went on a fiery rant on social media to express his frustration.

“I’m sitting in my mancave having a conversation with my wife. Baffled at the fact that NBA free agency is over. Quite frankly, it never really started. The level of anticipation leading up to July 1st were as exciting as the fireworks on the 4th. It was the excitement of the NBA Finals, yet only a week after watching a team spray champagne and ride on floats. One can only point to the “New CBA” and the 2nd apron(hard cap) for absolutely putting an end to Free Agency as we once knew it.” Green wrote on X.

Believe it or not, this is just a small piece of the entire social media rant Green went on about on Monday. By looking at his statement, you can say that the 35-year-old center is not impressed by the CBA’s hard second apron rules, which have pretty much left teams handicapped. So, Green does have a fair point, and you’ve got to agree with him to an extent.

Will it a change in the rules? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch. But it’ll at least bring everyone’s attention to these issues, that’s for sure.