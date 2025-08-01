Jonathan Kuminga vs Warriors Plot Thickens As NBA Champ Puts Brandin Podziemski Into Conversation

Brandin Podziemski’s playoff emergence echoed through Chase Center just as Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors future slipped into uncertainty. It’s funny how two young careers in the same locker room can be heading in such different directions. Ever since stepping into San Francisco, Kuminga’s time with the team has been a frustrating dance.

With a career-high playoff game (30 points) in Game 3 against the Timberwolves, Kuminga did have his moments, with the limited opportunity that HC Steve Kerr allowed him. But it was never enough to impress Kerr. Per the Warriors’ HC, the 22-year-old does not lack any talent, but he just does not fit in his system. So, it was not surprising when he turned down a two-year, $45 million offer, letting talks drag on through July. And now, his story is becoming entangled with another up-and-comer in the Bay—Brandin Podziemski.

Podziemski, also 22, had been carving out a role of his own. Before the Jimmy Butler trade, he was averaging just 24.1 minutes across his first 36 games. But unlike Kuminga, Podziemski was part of Kerr’s long-term plan. Despite going through a shooting slump through the four games of the Western Conference semifinals, the 22-year-old was praised by the Warriors ‘ head coach. “The confidence in the shot right now is not there, but let me tell you something: This guy is a ball player,” Kerr told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. And most recently, when discussing the Warriors roster, even NBA Legend Kendrick Perkins pointed out the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The reports came out, and I’m still just disappointed in the Golden State Warriors. And then I got to thinking, well, Mike Dunleavy is there, he didn’t draft Jonathan Kuminga. Steve Kerr never embraced Jonathan Kuminga… Bob Myers drafted Jonathan Kuminga. And I started to think, like, well, Podziemski is getting more than a, more than the opportunity, in my opinion. Like, he’s getting a better opportunity than Jonathan Kuminga is,” Perk said on Road Trippin podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Perkins’ point hit a nerve. Was it just about performance? Or were front office politics and draft history shaping who gets the green light in Golden State?

Brandin Podziemski embodies the Warriors’ emphasis on finding the right fit

If you’ve been following the Warriors’ journey lately, you probably noticed Podziemski carving out his place in impressive fashion. Since the Butler trade, he’s not just putting up strong numbers—15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.4 made threes per game, with shooting splits of 45.7, 40.2, and 72.7—but doing it in a way that truly supports the team’s DNA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes him stand out isn’t just the box score, but his knack for moving without the ball, slipping into open spaces, and making defenses pay in catch-and-shoot scenarios. Compare that with Kuminga, who hit 34.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, while Podziemski buried 39.7 percent—an eye-popping 42.7 percent after that trade.

And it’s not just about shooting: his set shot opens up the court, while his ability to attack closeouts and finish with crafty southpaw floaters and layups adds another layer to his impact. As the season unfolded, you can’t help but wonder if Podziemski’s emergence has given the Warriors a reason to rethink their roster priorities, especially when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga.