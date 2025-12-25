Jonathan Kuminga Wants More Playing Time — but for a Warriors Teammate Ahead of NBA Christmas Games

A DNP against the Orlando Magic when fully healthy all but proved where Jonathan Kuminga stands in Steve Kerr’s plans. There seems to be no regularity in his playing time in a year that could be pivotal for the 23-year-old’s career. Kuminga has starved for the opportunity to prove himself. And if there was a Christmas miracle, he would wish for such a platform. But since that’s out of his control, JK hopes his teammate could live out his vision with the franchise.

The Warriors recently held a fun activity, similar to Secret Santa. Kuminga got Pat Spencer, the Warriors’ two-way contract guard who has quickly become a mainstay in the rotations. And the 23-year-old wants to see the former lacrosse player progress in his NBA journey.

“More playing time,” Kuminga stated, would be his gift to Spencer for Christmas.

Since Stephen Curry returned from a quad injury nearly two weeks ago, the Warriors have used Spencer sparingly. He’s yet to play 15 minutes in a game since the two-time MVP’s return. That’s not by choice. If it were up to Steve Kerr, the 29-year-old would regularly feature for the Warriors. The head coach admitted Pat Spencer deserves to be on the main roster, and not limited by a two-way contract.

But since that’s the case right now, the Warriors have to use him sparingly. Due to his two-way status, Spencer can only appear in 50 regular-season games. He undoubtedly provides a spark with his confidence and highly praised three-point shooting. He’s a really valuable commodity for the Warriors, which is why they don’t want to extinguish his games without careful consideration.

He’s almost halfway through his eligibility, having suited up 21 times this season. Judging from his brief impact, Mike Dunleavy could opt to offer him a standard contract, similar to what the franchise did in March last season. But with all the spots filled, the Warriors will have to conduct business to open up a lot.

As Jonathan Kuminga starves for playing time, it’s getting more obvious that his time with the Warriors could be coming to an end.

Jonathan Kuminga could be on his way out soon

Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga’s relationship has improved this season. The Warriors head coach stated he wants to continue coaching the athletic forward. However, beyond the opportunity, Kerr wants to see JK succeed and become the best player he can. If not with the Warriors, then someplace else. And given the electric impact Spencer brings to the Warriors, Dunleavy might be preparing for a trade.

Kuminga will soon be eligible to move on January 15. Furthermore, Buddy Hield has also seemingly fallen out of the rotation due to his streaky shooting this season. Their combined $31 million salary could help the Warriors land a system-based player, allowing Kerr to play a consistent rotation.

Moreover, it facilitates the means to lift the game limitations off Pat Spencer. Trading Kuminga and Hield would open up a roster spot. So like last season, the 29-year-old guard could earn a well-deserved standard contract, even becoming available for the playoffs, where his intensity could prove to be the difference.

As for Jonathan Kuminga, he’s yearning for an opportunity to polish his gifts. But with the Warriors, his playing time will always be sporadic. A move for him seems to be the best option for the young forward to develop his game while also giving his wish for Spencer some positive headway.

Fans of the forward might feel a certain way about Steve Kerr failing to find minutes for JK. But sadly, that’s the reality he is stuck in. And with every passing game, it seems a trade is inevitable. Maybe the Christmas game against the Dallas Mavericks could offer some hope for Kuminga. They could really rely on his athleticism when going up against a tall and defensively solid team.

But that hope is still bleak. At this point, both sides tried to reach a compromise in the summer. It didn’t improve the situation. Hence, the best scenario might be facilitating a trade for JK to make both sides happy. What are your thoughts on Kuminga’s situation? Let us know your views in the comments below.