Jonathan Kuminga’s Agent Takes Shot at ESPN Insider Over Trade Report

The Jonathan Kuminga saga seems to take a new turn every week. From the young Golden State Warriors star being dropped from Steve Kerr’s rotation and Kuminga demanding a trade to the Warriors trying to include him in the lineup following Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury, the troubled relationship between the team and their dissatisfied young star has been the Warriors’ biggest headline.

As the trade deadline is approaching, the story around Kuminga’s future with Golden State is still developing. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, with just two Warriors games left before the trade deadline, Kuminga was looking to get something out of the deadline. However, Slater’s report quickly met with pushback from Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner.

“Jonathan Kuminga is trying to rehab a minor bone bruise,” Slater told Hannah Storm in a segment of ESON’s NBA Today. “He’s kind of been looking forward to this trade deadline for various reasons for a while.”

Slater had previously reported that in light of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury, the Warriors were unlikely to trade Kuminga. Right after Butler tore his ACL against the Miami Heat, Steve Kerr was also positive that Kuminga would get his minutes in the rotation. However, shortly after, Slater also reported that Kuminga wanted his way out.

“@anthonyVslater you have proven your point! You have a nice backyard, can we get a new background?” Turner took a shot at the ESPN Insider on X.

This was not the first time that Turner had given a cold take on a conversation about Kuminga’s trade news. Right after Butler’s injury, he fired back at Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., who took a jab at Kuminga and said that there was no demand for him in the market. Turner called out the team’s controversial decision to keep his client out of the rotation.

With just days left before the trade deadline, there is still no clarity over the Warriors’ stance on Kuminga.

With trade deadline coming to an end, should Warriors move Jonathan Kuminga?

While Kuminga is being linked to multiple trades, the Warriors still haven’t made up their mind about Kuminga. What started as a fresh start in a new season, the young star slowly fell out of Kerr’s favor. They decided not to trade him even when he demanded a trade earlier this month; there weren’t many takers.

The Warriors must take the blame for Kuminga’s depleted market. They played a $24 million player like a league minimum salary player. They have practically wasted money in Kuminga by not playing him. However, to say that their window has closed to move him is not entirely true. The Warriors’ young star has a lot of talent on both ends. At 6 ft 7 in, he provides height and athleticism, and great rebounding opportunities.

Perhaps it would sound like an overshot, but Kuminga’s offense also has a very high ceiling. In the Warriors’ last playoff series, in the absence of Stephen Curry, Kuminga led the team in scoring in four games. Teams like the Sacramento Kings that have shown interest in him, the Warriors could explore opportunities.

However, if they decide to keep him through next season, Kerr has to give him enough opportunities to help him boost his trade value. They could eventually deal him in the summer with far better pieces. But if they try to move him before this deadline, unlike JK, they won’t be the benefiting party.