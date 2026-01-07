Jonathan Kuminga’s Camp Makes Final Decision on Warriors Future After Steve Kerr Feud

The ‘New Year, New Me’ bug has infected the entire Kuminga camp. No longer is he going to lash out, sulk, and be upset with his coach before creating a contract hostage situation. Jonathan Kuminga is sitting tight till his inevitable fate on January 15. Even if Steve Kerr doesn’t play him, he’s very zen about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Bay Area insider, Brett Seigel, JK and his agent are inclined to leave the Bay Area after the trade restriction is up 15 days into 2026. This decision comes amid a series of DNPs, irrespective of his health or not.

“Jonathan Kuminga and his camp believe it is in his best interest to stay ready behind the scenes and no longer let Steve Kerr’s decisions regarding his minutes impact his value,” Seigel reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also said, “This is believed to be the reason Kuminga has not played recently.” This decision protects him from injury and makes him a viable trade asset even if he’s not played. It also seems that the Sacramento Kings are very interested in having him irrespective of circumstances.

In this season alone, Kerr’s decision to demote Kuminga from starter to bench to not playing him has been polarizing as him benching Jayson Tatum during the Olympics. On one hand, the 23-year-old’s shooting had declined and the rotation changes had worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuminga also had short hiatuses to recover from injuries. But Kerr distributed the minutes among others like Gui Santos and Pat Spencer without bringing up Kuminga even when he was available.

Offcourt, both sides made it seem like there was no bitterness. But it seems that Kuminga was resigned to his fate while Dub Nation was lashing out at Kerr for false assurances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jonathan Kuminga’s a calmer exit strategy

When similar drama went down in the 2024-25 season, Kerr’s and Kuminga’s dispute was at its peak. What ensued was a tense offseason where Kuminga was demanding a bigger role on the team or he left. He ended up taking a 2-year, $48.5 million contract extension that wasn’t exactly in his favor.

Yet the Warriors locker room may have breathed a sigh of relief as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler were keen on having the young forward back. Even when Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, was on a media campaign slamming the Warriors’ front office, Curry claimed he ignored the noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season it went differently. Kuminga had a hot start and a slump before his benching. Midway, insiders claim he felt “scapegoated.” But in interviews, Kuminga backed Kerr’s decision. “I’m not really sure [how long it lasts],” Kuminga said at his first DNP of the season. “But as long as things are working out there and we winning, I don’t see the point of switching anything, changing. Whenever my number get called, I’ll be ready.”

Kerr has also been contradictory in some ways. Very recently against OKC, with the veteran core on the injury list, Kerr claimed he wanted to play Kuminga who was available but questionable with a back injury. After the blowout loss, he talked about JK’s back injury to explain why he didn’t play him.

Most watching weren’t convinced. Rashad McCants was one of them. Right now, even Run it Back hosts, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons believe Kerr should play Kuminga just to increase his trade value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe because his trade restriction was ending in a month, Kuminga didn’t see a point in fighting for minutes. His exit strategy is pretty much set in stone and he’s waiting it out irrespective of what goes on in the team.