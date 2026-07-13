Jonathan Kuminga’s Lakers Future Hinges on LeBron James’ Decision, Per Source

Even after leaving the franchise, LeBron James can inadvertently influence roster decisions. The Los Angeles Lakers wasted little time in using the $50 million in cap space after the four-time NBA champion’s exit. But the need for a starting four remains. They’ve searched for Jonathan Kuminga, but it’s not as easy as that.

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A few days ago, an update emerged that the Lakers will look for a sign-and-trade with Atlanta. One of their second-round picks and either Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, or Jarred Vanderbilt had to be involved. Lakers analyst Aron Cohen also added that the Cleveland Cavaliers were also interested in the Congolese forward. And now there is another update.

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“Following up on this, a source tells me that Kuminga is likely waiting to see what LeBron decides before making his own move. If LeBron chooses Cleveland, it becomes more likely that Kuminga signs with LA. But if LeBron goes elsewhere, Cleveland becomes the more probable landing spot for Kuminga.”

For a long time, the Cavs have been linked with Bron for a possible storybook ending. James Harden even declined his player option, and his reduce the contract value to accommodate LeBron. Plus, the Cavaliers are also reportedly inclined toward trading Max Strus and Dennis Schroder to offer more money for the four-time NBA champion. But teams like the 76ers, Heat, Nuggets and Timberwolves also remain in the race for the Akron Hammer.

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So, if the Cavs miss out on James, that opens the spot for them to chase another forward, and that’s why the Jonathan Kuminga link. Similarly, if LeBron signs with the Cavs, then that gives the Lakers more chances on signing the Congolese forward. But their pursuit of JK has been shaky so far.

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Why haven’t the Lakers secured Jonathan Kuminga?

Previous reports revealed that the Lakers were willing to offer $10 million a year and a promise of an “increased role” and a strong opportunity for him to salvage his value. But the agents of JK have, apparently, been looking for at least $15 million per season. But now, after making the Collin Sexton trade official, the Lakers can’t offer the $10 million.

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The prominent option on the table is a sign-and-trade agreement with the Atlanta Hawks. Previously, they tried negotiating with the Hawks and even offered Vanderbilt. But Atlanta showed resistance to that. Jake Fischer even stated that with every passing day, the future for Jonathan Kuminga moving to the Lakers is bleak.

“The Lakers are still linked to Jonathan Kuminga. But the longer they go without reaching a deal for the trade—I’m referring to the Lakers and Kuminga’s representatives—the more it seems like the iron is losing its heat, if that’s even a valid way to mangle that metaphor.”

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If the sign-and-trade fails again, then the Lakers would have to shed salary first, and Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht reportedly are the players who could make way for JK.