Jonathan Kuminga’s Path to the Lakers Becomes Clearer After Cavaliers’ $2.8 Million Decision

The LA Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has been one of the NBA offseason’s longest-running stories. Just days ago, reports suggested that Cleveland emerged as one of the biggest threats to land the athletic forward, with the Cavaliers believed to have stronger assets than the Lakers in a potential sign-and-trade. But the landscape may have shifted after Cleveland reportedly turned its attention to a former NBA lottery pick.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday, the Cavaliers signed Mario Hezonja to a one-year, $2.8 million contract, marking the Croatian forward’s return to the NBA after six years in Europe, potentially clearing one of the biggest obstacles in the Lakers’ chase.

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Following LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, several contenders were forced to activate backup plans. According to reports from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Cavaliers identified Hezonja as a priority target after missing out on James, while the Golden State Warriors also showed interest in the Croatian forward.

That development could work in the Lakers’ favor. According to league insider Brett Siegel, “with Hezonja heading to Cleveland, that leaves one suitor for Jonathan Kuminga: The Los Angeles Lakers.”

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Los Angeles has remained in constant contact with Kuminga’s representatives despite negotiations stalling. Reports indicate the Lakers previously offered the 23-year-old a two-year, $20 million contract, though the Congolese forward is believed to be seeking a much larger payday. Team president Rob Pelinka still views the versatile wing as an ideal addition alongside Luka Doncic, valuing his athleticism, defensive upside and ability to strengthen a position of need.

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Cleveland was viewed as a legitimate contender because it possessed more attractive trade assets than Los Angeles. With the Cavs moving for Hezonja instead, one of Kuminga’s strongest alternative destinations disappears, leaving the Lakers with a clearer path to negotiating a deal.

However, that does not mean a signing is imminent. Jonathan Kuminga still holds leverage in free agency and can afford to wait for the best financial offer. Meanwhile, the Lakers remain reluctant to part with valuable draft capital in a sign-and-trade, and the two sides still need to bridge a sizable gap in contract expectations.

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“I would expect a sign-and-trade involving Jarred Vanderbilt to be completed there with the Hawks,” Siegel tweeted.