Jonathan Kuminga’s Preference Between Lakers and Wolves Emerges as Negotiations for NBA Champion Heats Up

NBA fans find it hard to believe, but the second free agency stalemate of Jonathan Kuminga is ending soon. He is reportedly closing in on his next destination, with momentum pointing toward a pairing with the Los Angeles Lakers over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reporting on Bleacher Report’s live show, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that the 23-year-old forward appears to favor taking his talents to Hollywood as free agency negotiations approach a final resolution.

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“Comes down to Minnesota or Los Angeles. Kuminga, I think, seems to prefer going to the Lakers,” Fischer said during the broadcast. “They have the most opportunity to negotiate there. Minnesota is just limited to sign Kuminga to a taxpayer mid-level. Where he would walk into a starting job, I think, in both situations. Where Minnesota is thin at the forward spot, the Lakers have been selling him on this vision of having him start next to Luka. They’re gonna have the spending power in theory to reward him next year, if all goes to plan.”

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Although there has been much fast and loose with the term ‘soon’ when it comes to Kuminga, Fischer said that he will like pick a team before training camp.

“That’s going to come to some type of conclusion here soon. I thought it could have happened last week, but I still have been told nothing to suggest that Kuminga situation is not coming down to the Lakers or the Timberwolves, so we’ll see which ends up coming to fruition there for him.”

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JK became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option in June, following a brief 16-game stint where he averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.



The former champion with the Warriors arrived in Atlanta via a February 2026 trade from Golden State, where his tenure ended after a highly publicized breakdown in his role and minutes under head coach Steve Kerr.

Not just Fischer, several other NBA insiders have confirmed that Kuminga prefers LA over other offers. Following LeBron James’ departure and a sweeping roster overhaul, the Lakers have reshaped their core around superstar Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and newly acquired center Walker Kessler.



However, the front office remains in urgent pursuit of a versatile wing to anchor their perimeter.

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While Kuminga’s camp initially sought a contract in the $20–$25 million annual range, executing a sign-and-trade with Atlanta remains L.A.’s primary means of landing the former NBA champion.



Because sign-and-trade regulations require a minimum three-year commitment, the Lakers have reportedly presented a long-term vision offering Kuminga an immediate starting role alongside Doncic and Reaves.

Meanwhile, the Wolves offer an on-court role with Anthony Edwards. Yet, Minnesota’s financial leverage remains severely capped.

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For Kuminga, choosing LA presents both high rewards and significant stakes. As analysts like Kurt Helin note, playing alongside ball-dominant playmakers like Doncic or Reaves will require Kuminga to make the exact adjustment that created friction during his tenure in the Warriors.



If Kuminga buys into the Lakers’ plan, he could very well shed that difficult image and become a complementary player.