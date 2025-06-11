Jordan Ott Reveals Emotional Turmoil After Suns’ Job Offer as Confession on Special Family Moment Emerges

If you don’t know who Jordan Ott is, don’t worry—you’re about to. And if you’re a Phoenix Suns fan, buckle up because your franchise just handed the steering wheel to a man who’s been quietly building toward this moment for the last two decades like it’s the NBA version of “Shawshank Redemption.” Only this time, instead of crawling through a tunnel, Ott climbed his way through film rooms, clipboard duty, and the Pat Beverley decibel experience.

That was Ott’s very first line during his introductory press conference—and boy, what a day indeed. You know those moments in sports where the camera pans to a player mouthing “Wow” after a buzzer-beater? That’s what Ott’s face said the entire presser. “It’s been really… what a week, if I’m honest,” Ott said. “Just what a whirlwind and how truly special this is for me and my family.”

“I’m honoured to be the next head coach….but when you get the call and you go through your emotions, you’re like ‘Man you’ve been around and you’ve been lucky to be around alot of good people’… I’m truly thankful for helping me along this journey.” Ott confessed. From video coordinator to head coach of the Phoenix Suns? That’s not just a promotion—it’s like being upgraded from middle seat economy to courtside next to Jack Nicholson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And you could feel the emotions bubbling as Ott started listing the mentors, colleagues, and even the players who helped him along the way. “To the players… it’s incredibly tough what you guys do… and for those guys that have allowed me to coach them, you’ve definitely helped coach me and get me better. I can still hear Pat Bev barking in my ear…. without that, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

AD

Let’s not sugarcoat this: Ott’s walking into a franchise that’s messier than James Harden’s playoff consistency. The Suns are expensive, old in spots, thin in others, and owned by Mat Ishbia—a man who treats Michigan State resumes like golden tickets to Willy Wonka’s front office. But maybe that makes Jordan Ott the best person for this role “I’ve earned the right to be here,” he said. “I’ve spent 20 years working as hard as I possibly can to be in this spot. … I know I’ve earned this opportunity.”

via Imago Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott (left) poses for a photo with general manager Brian Gregory during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sure, it doesn’t hurt that he did five years as Michigan State’s video coordinator while Ishbia was still wearing a jersey that mostly sat folded on the bench. But Ott insists they only officially met late in the interview process, so conspiracy theorists can take a breather.

And in fairness, his resume and experience speak volume. Atlanta (under Budenholzer), Brooklyn (under Atkinson, Vaughn, and Nash), Lakers (under Darvin Ham), and most recently, Cleveland, where he helped guide the Cavs to East’s best 64-18 record. That’s not padding stats. That’s real coaching mileage.

Booker and Ott: The Prequel

Now here’s where things get really spicy. “I’ll tell you a little story about Devin,” Ott said, flashing a grin like someone about to leak the secret Krabby Patty formula. “In a one-on-one draft workout… it was just coach, player, rebounder. And I remember how he communicated and competed with himself. We left that workout knowing he was different.”

So yeah, Ott saw the Devin Booker glow-up before it was cool. That kind of bond matters, especially on a team where KD might be the headliner, but Book is the franchise soul. Ott understanding Booker isn’t just a bonus—it’s the blueprint. Let’s get into how this man actually wants to coach. Hint: it’s not isolation-heavy slowpoke basketball. Ott wants to run. Think 2007 Suns, but with a playbook that doesn’t look like it was printed on a napkin.

“Everyone’s gonna say pace, right?” Ott said. “But I think of it more as: how early can we get a high-quality shot? Can we get into action earlier? Can we play before the defense sets?” Translation? No more standing around like 2019 Carmelo in a half-court set. Move, cut, screen, shoot, repeat. On defense? “Aggression, communication, and effort at the top.” Which is coach-speak for “don’t get cooked every night like a barbecue rib.”

For all his talk about X’s and O’s, what really stood out is how much Ott harps on character. “The guys that have high character… that’s the most important piece. Having great professional habits… just over time, that gives you a chance,” he said. You can see the fingerprints of his mentors here: Izzo’s discipline, Budenholzer’s detail, Atkinson’s development-first mindset, Ham’s toughness, and Nash’s humility. It’s like Ott went through the NBA’s version of the Avatar cycle and learned a little from every coaching element.

via Imago Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now he’s got the stage to bring it all together. The challenge? Suns fans don’t have patience. It’s been zero rings since 1968, and the last three seasons have played out like a tragic Netflix docuseries.

But Ott is already doing what great coaches do best—he’s not trying to be flashy. He’s trying to be foundational. “We’re gonna demand that you work—that’s where it’s gonna start,” he said. “I want them to know and believe that I’m going to help them… once they know you can help them, that helps the relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jordan Ott era in Phoenix is officially underway. And while he may not have the celebrity status of a Steve Kerr or Erik Spoelstra, the dude’s got that “basketball lifer” energy that Suns fans may just learn to love—especially if he can finally give Booker the system he’s been begging for since Monty Williams’ exit.

So yeah, Ott’s not the flashiest hire. But he might just be the right one.

And if things fall apart? Well, let’s just say it won’t be for lack of preparation. As Ott himself said, “I’m going to work as hard as I can from here on out to prove I’m here for the right reasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that’s a coach who’s not just here to cash checks—he’s here to cash in on two decades of hustle.