Jordan Ott Reveals Moment He Realized Devin Booker’s Potential as Relationship Details Surface

You can argue that Kevin Durant is the best player on the Phoenix Suns’ roster. But you can’t deny that their franchise player is clearly Devin Booker. And it’s not just the Phoenix front office or their fans who feel this way. Even Devin’s new coach, Jordan Ott knows this as he revealed how he knew early on that the Suns’ guard would become one of the NBA’s best players.

See, Jordan Ott and Devin Booker go way back. We’re talking the pre-NBA kind of way back. And even before he joined the league, Jordan Ott saw some things that showed him a glimpse of the 28-year-old’s incredible potential. Tonight, at his introductory press conference, he revealed what he saw at the pre-Draft workout that convinced him that Devin was going to be a star.

“I’ll tell you a little story about Devin one-on-one workout in a draft workout. Um, again, it was just coach, player, rebounder, and I can remember how he communicated and competed with himself in a one-on-one workout. And we left that workout knowing that he was different,” said the newly appointed head coach of the Suns.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…)