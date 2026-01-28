Jordan Ott Shares Jalen Green Injury Update as Suns Lose Another 26YO Star

After a lot of uncertainty, the Phoenix Suns finally confirmed Jalen Green’s status for tonight’s game. Green’s second game back from a right hamstring injury last week didn’t go well. He had been a game-time decision since then.

Since being listed as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets, Jordan Ott and the final injury report confirmed Jalen Green is ruled out for the game. He’s not re-aggravated his hamstring. This is injury management for his right hamstring.

Green missed 33 games with hamstring issues, came back, was great in one game, and had an injury scare in the next. Yet, Ott assured that Green’s situation is not as bad as it looks. “Everything seems to be good. We’ll continue to reassess. Get him back get him on the court when he’s ready to go.”

It might not be as bad as everyone fears, either. Green participated in the pre-game workout and shootaround. Ott said they’re doing everything to get him acclimated to the team without worsening his condition.

“He had enough before he came back the last time. It’s more just, feel good. We’re right there. It’s nothing new. That was helpful. Just ease the mind. He’s been out two months so some of that is expected. It’s a new era for him, too. He’s never had something like this. When he feels right, he’ll be back out there. Dying to get back out there. We’re dying to have him out there, but we want to have him right.”

This is the second game he’s missed since leaving Friday’s (January 24) game after playing only four minutes. He seemingly pulled his hamstring then, but it wasn’t as severe.

Jordan Ott has a tough road without Jalen Green and Devin Booker

That game against the Atlanta Hawks was a double whammy for the Sun. Jalen Green had to leave very early in the first quarter after scoring four points. Much later, it also saw Devin Booker exit before the final buzzer.

Book is listed on the injury report with a right ankle sprain sustained in that game. The Suns have yet to get enough games with Green at full health. But without Book, their offense is shaky.

Green has been dealing with hamstring issues since the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston and Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to Phoenix. He strained his hamstring in training camp and aggravated it twice during the preseason games and at the start of the regular season.

It seemed like the same happened on Friday. But MRIs confirmed no structural damage, and Green can still return at anytime. Ott too is managing his minutes, and they’re taking it day-to-day.

Green even did a workout at the Heat game before he was ruled out. But can’t fault the Suns for handling injuries very delicately. Even if means to not have the explosive scoring of both Booker and Green. It’s also making the first-year Head Coach very nervous.

“It’s hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times,” he said refering to the Atlanta game. For now his focus is on how to make the current rotation work and be ready for both Booker and Green’s return.