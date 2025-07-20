Jordyn Woods Admits Feeling Mixed Emotions as Karl Anthony-Towns Remembers Late Mother

Jordyn Woods really does wear all the hats — socialite, actress, and now, the unofficial first lady of the Knicks. And honestly? Karl-Anthony Towns struck gold. She’s everywhere these days, neck-deep in projects that scream hustle. But even the most glamorous lives need a breather. Lately, the excitement’s started to blur into exhaustion, and Jordyn knows it. So, she’s hitting pause — just enough to recharge the batteries. A little quiet, a little calm, and maybe a beachside mocktail later, she’ll be right back at it. Because when you’re doing it all, knowing when to rest is part of the game.

“Three campaigns in one week … God is so good!! Tired yes but excited ! Staying in my pajamas all day until my flight 😂” Jordyn wrote on her Instagram Story—and for a good reason. She’s been juggling back-to-back fashion collabs, filming on-set promos, and shooting an A-list Red Carpet appearance (hello, Hello! magazine July cover!) . That hustle-packed adventure drained her energy but sparked real excitement too.

Now? She’s officially hit pause—rocking PJs and chill mode until her flight. After a whirlwind week of glam and grit, that cozy reset might be the real flex.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: (L-R) Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by artist and actor Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Their bond runs deep, and it shows in the quiet ways they support one another. When Jordyn Woods opened up about losing a loved one to breast cancer, Karl-Anthony Towns stood by her like a rock—his presence steady, his support unwavering. It wasn’t performative; it was real, and fans noticed. Now, it’s her time to repay the favor.

Jordyn Woods stands firm with Karl-Anthony Towns in remembrance of his mother

Karl-Anthony Towns’ life changed forever on April 13, 2020. His mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, passed away after a harrowing battle with COVID-19, following weeks on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. The grief hit hard—and fast. In an emotional interview, Towns admitted to making the gut-wrenching decision to “pull the plug,” calling it the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.

The Knicks forward since said that a part of him “died” that day too. But through unimaginable pain, he’s leaned on those closest to him—especially Jordyn, who understood his grief after losing her own father. Together, they’ve started healing. And it shows – when she reposted a heartfelt video of Towns and his mother on what would’ve been her birthday.

Jordyn Woods may live a life of flashing cameras and red carpets, but when it comes to Karl-Anthony Towns, she shows up in all the ways that count. Whether he’s navigating the emotional aftermath of losing his mother or pushing through the mental toll of NBA life, Jordyn’s presence has been a grounding force. She’s not just his partner in public—she’s his peace in private.