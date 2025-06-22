Jordyn Woods Reveals Major Life Change Amid Karl-Anthony Towns’ Uncertain Future With Knicks

There’s few in the industry like Jordyn Woods. Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend is at the epitome of the fashion industry. Well, at least when it comes to the WAGs of the NBA. We’ve seen her don looks and slay outfits like it’s straight out of a Vogue catalogue. But her recent trip with KAT might’ve done things to her usually flawless skin – something she needed to change. And change she did, to the point where it could even be the newest life hack that the world will follow.

There’s no surety on where the couple went, but her gallery of photos on her Instagram did show something of a beach. And well, you can even be someone like Woods and be a victim to that kind of humidity. She was no different, and felt like her skin needed healing. Her way of doing so? Well that went live on her stories a few hours ago, where she revealed some innovation that could astound you with the simplicity.

“After vacation I cut out dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed foods,” Woods wrote in text overlaying a photo of her face, half caught. “I needed a break and it’s done wonders for my skin!”

If our fashion queen says so, there’s no reason to doubt it right? Dairy contains hormones and growth factors that may stimulate oil (sebum) production, contributing to acne. Sugar contributes to wrinkles and sagging skin, while also causing the occasional diabetes. As for gluten – well that’s more genetic. Removing gluten might not benefit everyone, but in Jordyn’s case, a sensitivity to gluten can cause rashes, eczema, or acne to show up on the skin. And processed foods needs no introduction.

Simple, yet elegant – the Jordyn Woods way. She continues to be a role model for the young women aspiring to be role models for the community themselves. But while her life is filled with innovative hacks, her boyfriend still seeks to find solace in his trade rumors. And after talks linking him to the Blazers, another idea sees Karl-Anthony Towns booted from the Big Apple.

Karl-Anthony Towns linked for a move away, surprisingly, for Al Horford

The Knicks‘ total payroll sits at roughly $188.9 M, which puts them $10.7 M over the first luxury-tax apron ($178.1 M), and just under the second apron ($188.93 M)—meaning they’re hard-capped under that second apron. That in itself lowers their possibilities to make trades that could make a difference. They’re vitally in need of some supporting firepower to Jalen Brunson. That’s exactly what led them to throw the kitchen sink to get KAT in. But his ECF performances made on thing clear – his huge cap hit and defensive inefficiencies make him a prime candidate.

To be honest, this isn’t the first time KAT’s been linked with a move away. This idea isn’t for that supporting cast. But it could still boost areas of the Knicks roster that will help them in the long run. The good thing is that New York has first-round pick swap rights in 2026, 2030, 2032. To add to that, they also have additional second-round picks over the remaining decade that can be acquired via trades.

“A couple of other names to consider with the taxpayer midlevel exception are Spencer Dinwiddie, Trey Lyles and Al Horford. As for minimum players, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Knicks brought back Delon Wright and/or Landry Shamet,” wrote James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

via Imago Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Woods in the thick of her personal care, the media’s focus shifts to Karl-Anthony Towns. The man has perpetually been on the trade list. But will the Knicks big-man actually be traded, just a year after his arrival in New York?