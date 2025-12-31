Josh Giddey Injury Update: When Will Bulls Star Return to Action?

Tuesday brought a tough blow for the Chicago Bulls. Sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference, they just lost their star guard, Josh Giddey. And now, moving forward, the starting lineup and the fans would want a simple answer to the question: when is the 23-year-old coming back to the floor?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that a left hamstring strain will sideline the Bulls guard for at least a few weeks. Giddey sustained an injury in Monday’s 136-101 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He left the game after playing just 18 minutes and didn’t return. And well, now we know the reason.

Currently, Josh Giddey is averaging a career-high 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. With a 46.6 FG%, the point guard is serving as a menace to the rivals. His injury is unfortunate as the Australian star was building an All-Star campaign for himself this season.

But for now, rehab and rest are everything that he needs to recover. However, what is the expected return timeline for Giddey?

How long will Josh Giddey be sidelined?

Hamstring strains in the NBA are a delicate dance between recovery and urgency. Recovery time for a hamstring strain in the NBA varies by injury grade, typically ranging from 1-2 weeks for mild cases to several weeks or more for severe ones.

Grade 1 strains let players bounce back in 7-10 days. Grade 2 injuries demand 3-4 weeks of structured rehab. Meanwhile, Grade 3 tears, sometimes needing surgery, can bench stars for months. Conditioning and prior history shape the timeline, while elite protocols sometimes shrink averages to 22-28 days.

Moreover, rehab requires patience. NBA players often follow structured rehab protocols to minimize re-injury risk during high-intensity play. Initial RICE treatment: Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation, sparks healing. Then, sprinting, strength, and agility drills are used to beat the typical 25 percent recurrence rate.

So for now, Josh Giddey will catch a breather before coming back to the floor. We don’t know the intensity of the injury yet, or how long it could take for him to come back. Could be a week or 4. Until then, the Chicago Bulls need to hold their fort. And well, only the NBA drama will tell if the team can keep itself together or not.