Josh Hart Breaks Silence After Robbery While NBA Fans Show No Sympathy

In broad daylight inside a luxury SoHo hotel, Knicks guard Josh Hart lost $185,000 in jewelry, but the real story wasn’t the robbery itself. It was what happened next. As details of the brazen theft surfaced, Hart broke his silence with a message rooted not in outrage, but in scripture. And while he leaned on faith, many NBA fans online showed anything but sympathy, turning the incident into fodder for jokes and criticism.

Hart’s lone public response came in the form of a Bible verse—Psalm 9:1—posted to X: “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.” In the middle of a holiday week, and in the aftermath of a six-figure loss, the Knicks guard chose gratitude over anger. Fans, however, had a far different reaction, one that quickly reframed the conversation around the entire ordeal.

The incident occurred during Hart’s stay at The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street in SoHo around 12:30 p.m. on 5th September. According to reports, the Knicks guard dropped off three watches and a bracelet inside a duffel bag, and when he returned around an hour later, the case in the bag containing his valuables was missing.

He reported the theft on 8th September, but neither any arrests have been made, nor have suspect descriptions been determined. The hotel’s setting makes this case even more confusing.

The Dominick Hotel is an esteemed establishment at the intersection of SoHo and TriBeCa, and security for the hotel has been drawing much criticism for not noticing a robbery of this magnitude.

However, it seems like Hart isn’t stressing too much. Following his initial words on Twitter, he reposted a fan joking that a disguised Jalen Brunson was the robber, writing, “Bro is the worst 😂😂😂.” The New York glue-guy seems to be taking this one step at a time, and clearly isn’t too sensitive about the incident that took place.

Ruthless Fans Poke Fun at Josh Hart’s Lost Timepieces

Fans took to social media quickly after news broke about Josh Hart’s robbery, with many focusing on the high-end watches that were stolen. Many pointed out the non-necessity of having luxury watches, with one fan commenting, “now-a-days watches…areNt needed… it’s a fashion statement… expensive ones say ‘Im a pretentious snob, rob me’.”

The comment highlights the risk athletes and other rich citizens face when flaunting high-value items in public.

Imago Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Others also reflected on the broader implications for personal safety, with one viewer sarcastically poking fun at Hart. “You know that things like this make me think 🤔 Are my $185K worth of watches safe when I travel?” their comment read. Despite the joke, the questions about security are valid, especially given the theft that took place at such a high-profile location.

Some focused on Hart’s choice to stay in a hotel despite already living in New York. One post read, “Why is he staying in a hotel when he LIVES IN NY? WTF,” suggesting that the decision unnecessarily exposed him to danger.

It was reported that the guard was at the Hotel to meet actor Ben Stiller and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for an event.

Many fans also joked about his teammates. Apart from the Jalen Brunson comment that Hart already responded to, one fan playfully wrote, “@joshhart don’t have any proof, but your buddy @mikal_bridges has been stealing everything lately.”

This was a clever pun; Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has been having a standout defensive season this year, recording 2.1 steals per game, the third highest in the league.

Finally, some just joked about how little the loss of the watches would inconvenience a multi-millionaire like Hart. One comment read, “Great! Now he don’t know what time it is😠,” sarcastically poking fun at the fact that Hart, who has earned over $63.5 million during his time in the NBA.