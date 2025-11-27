Josh Hart Comes Under Fire After $185K Watch Robbery From NYC Hotel Room

A disturbing trend has emerged across the NBA in recent months. We are seeing a rising number of high-profile athletes becoming victims of home or property robberies. One of the most widely discussed incidents involved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP of the Oklahoma City Thunder. His home in the upscale Nichols Hills neighborhood was reportedly broken into while he was on the court late last month. Police responded to the burglary, but the suspects had already fled the scene by the time authorities arrived. The case highlighted how vulnerable athletes can be when their schedules are public and their homes are left unoccupied, but are they safe outside?

Adding to that alarming pattern is news that Josh Hart has become a victim of robbery. Not at his home, but during a stay at a luxury hotel in Manhattan. According to police and multiple reports, Hart, 30, dropped off his duffle bag inside The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street near Varick Street in SoHo at around 12:30 p.m. on September 5. When he returned roughly an hour later, the case containing his belongings was missing from inside his bag. With a total estimated value of $185,000, the stolen case contained three luxury watches and a bracelet. As posted by the Breaking911 on X, ‘New York Knicks star Josh Hart robbed of $185,000 worth of watches and jewelry from his hotel room at The Dominick in SoHo on Sept. 5, police say. Hart left his duffle bag in the room around 12:30 p.m., and when he returned an hour later, the case containing three watches and a bracelet was missing. No arrests have been made, and no suspect description is available.’

The revelation has only intensified the ongoing conversation about player safety but it has also opened a floodgate of memes and jokes being circulated online. Fans are playfully questioning the logic behind leaving a luxury watch collection unattended.

One comment perfectly captured the tone: “Who would be stupid enough to bring that with them, and, don’t hotel rooms have safes? I guess these guys don’t get paid for brains.” The fan was poking fun at the fact that Hart had left a duffle bag containing $185,000 worth of watches and a bracelet in his hotel room rather than securing them in a safe or using hotel security protocols. Guess he does not do the finances himself? Neither does he book the hotels because ideally a 5 star hotel would provide with safety assistance for all levels, especially if one is a basketball star.

(This is a developing story…)