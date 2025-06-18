Josh Hart Endorses Surprise NBA Big Amid Knicks’ Jaren Jackson Jr. Interest

You know it’s NBA offseason time when Instagram Stories are doing more scouting than front offices. And no, we’re not talking about some random cryptic emoji or a half-baked subtweet. This time, it’s Josh Hart—yes, the Josh Hart, the Knicks’ heartbeat, hustle king, and spiritual leader of Madison Square Garden—who might have just kicked off the most unexpected free-agent hype train of the summer. All it took? A single Insta Story, and a tagged name.

Before we jump into Hart’s digital seal of approval for a certain Balkan beast, let’s talk business. The Knicks are reportedly sniffing around Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies’ shot-swatting, stretch-big sensation. Word on the league streets is that the Knicks want to pair him with Karl-Anthony Towns and create a frontcourt combo that would block more shots than fans trying to sneak snacks past MSG security.

There’s reason to believe this rumor’s got legs—strong, seven-foot legs at that. Since the Desmond Bane trade shook up Memphis like a Ja Morant highlight reel, it looks like the Grizzlies are finally accepting their fate and leaning toward a rebuild. That means JJJ might be up for grabs, especially with his contract winding down and durability always being a coin toss. Now, here’s where it gets juicy…

Enter Josh Hart—the Knicks’ ironman who casually led the league in minutes this season and still managed to drop 13.6 points, 9.6 boards, and 5.9 assists a night like it was just a warmup for his podcast. The same guy who had three triple-doubles, played through knee soreness like it was a mosquito bite, and was basically running the team’s offense by March. You get the point—Josh Hart is him.

So when Josh Hart posts a reel of Jusuf Nurkic playing like prime Shaq in the FIBA World Cup and tags the Bosnian big with those famous wide-eyed emojis, and captioned it, “BOSNIAN BEAST (flag) (wide-eyed emoji),” the internet took notice. Nurkic, who went full Balkan Bulldozer mode in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, looked like a man possessed—dropping 21-9-4 in a double-OT win over France and even baptizing Rudy Gobert with a dunk that probably still haunts French nightmares.

Let’s break it down—Nurkic averaged 15.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Olympic pre-qualifiers and was clearly Bosnia’s heart and soul on the court. Whether it was snagging 12 rebounds against Poland or dishing out sweet dimes under pressure, Nurkic showed leadership, grit, and a little extra sauce. Basically, he was doing exactly the kind of dirty work that makes a guy like Josh Hart smile through his mouth guard.

Now, back to the Knicks. While the front office is doing its thing—possibly wheeling and dealing for Jaren Jackson Jr., who, let’s not forget, is a DPOY winner with serious ties to New York thanks to his dad’s recent coaching gig in Westchester—Josh Hart is out here saying, “Hey… what about Nurkic?”

Between JJJ and Nurkic, what’s the move, Hart?

And that suggestion isn’t just wild speculation. The Knicks could definitely use a bruising center who doesn’t just set screens. Nurkic’s box scores aren’t fireworks, but his impact is loud. And with Mitchell Robinson constantly filing PTO (a.k.a. injury time), bringing in a battle-tested veteran who doesn’t mind doing the grunt work down low might be exactly what Josh Hart is getting at.

Now, let’s not forget JJJ. He’s young, freakishly athletic, and can hit a three with the same ease he blocks layups. His fit alongside Towns and Brunson is the stuff PlayStation franchises are made of. But here’s the snag—he’s also got an injury history longer than Knicks’ championship droughts, and Memphis isn’t just giving him away for a few autographed Starks jerseys. Word is, Mikal Bridges might have to be part of the deal—and that’s no small ask.

Which is why Hart’s quiet Nurkic endorsement is fascinating. It’s cheap, sneaky smart, and has a sprinkle of international flair. And let’s be honest—if there’s anyone who deserves a say in roster moves, it’s the guy who led the Knicks in rebounds, assists, and minutes. So while the Knicks’ brass debate whether JJJ is worth the gamble, don’t sleep on what Josh Hart might be hinting at. Nurkic may not be the sexiest name on the market, but in a team built on toughness, unselfish play, and blue-collar buckets, he fits like a well-worn pair of Timbs.

Bottom line: when Josh Hart talks, Knicks fans should listen. The man plays 38 minutes a night, does everything but sell popcorn at halftime, and might just be the best talent scout not named Leon Rose. Whether it’s JJJ, Nurkic, or some mystery player he tags next, one thing’s clear—Josh Hart isn’t just shaping the Knicks on the court. He’s building the future, one emoji at a time.