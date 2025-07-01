Josh Hart Fired Up for Ex-Lakers Teammate After Knicks’ Free Agency Decision

Former teammates are reuniting in New York. No, it’s not the Nova-Knicks reunion, but a former Laker is soon to be teammates with Josh Hart. Remember the time when the Purple and Gold franchise had Lonzo Ball, Hart, and Kyle Kuzma? The “Baby Lakers” project was in full swing until the team decided to bring in LeBron James and Anthony Davis and trade away those young stars. After sending out a hilarious free agency appeal, Hart is celebrating the new addition.

The addition is Jordan Clarkson! The 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Jazz last season. Clarkson, who played just 37 games last season due to plantar fasciitis, had an impressive 40.8% shooting from the floor and 36.2% from three. He has been one of the best bench scorers in the league since arriving in Utah six seasons ago and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21. He’d been in trade rumors for the past couple of seasons, but Utah ultimately never found a suitor.

Now Knicks seem to be the destination. “My boy 🔥” and tagged the 33-year-old with a picture from their time with the Lakers. Shams Charania shared the news on X, “Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears free agency waivers, sources tell ESPN.”

This is a developing story…