Josh Hart’s Wife Has Something to Say While Many Break Silence After Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau

You know something’s up in the NBA world when even the loyal fans are putting down their 2K controllers and speaking in full paragraphs. That’s right — something big just went down in the Big Apple, and this one’s not about a pizza rat or a Jalen Brunson buzzer-beater. The New York Knicks just made the most Knicksy decision of all time — they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Yes, the same Tom Thibodeau who just led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, got the boot like he was a 10-day contract guy who forgot his jersey. The move shocked the NBA universe harder than when Paul Pierce claimed he had a better career than Dwyane Wade (we’re still recovering from that one).

But here’s where it gets interesting — everyone from Josh Hart to Ben Stiller and even Magic Johnson had something to say. And oh, Josh Hart’s wife? She wasn’t sitting this one out either.

Let’s rewind. The Knicks had just wrapped up their most successful season in decades. They went 51-31, bounced the defending champion Celtics, and looked like they finally found their groove, like when Melo used to pull up with that jab step.

Tom Thibodeau wasn’t just collecting wins, he was collecting hearts, respect, and sweaty towels from screaming fans at MSG. Over five seasons, the man went 226-174, added four playoff series wins, and made basketball matter again in New York.

So what did team president Leon Rose say about all this? “We can’t thank Tom enough… He led us with class and professionalism… but ultimately we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward.” Josh Hart didn’t say much, but he didn’t have to. He hit us with a “Forever grateful. Thank you” on social media, and that was enough to tell us everything. Let’s not forget — Hart thrived under Thibodeau. In two seasons with Thibs, he averaged 11.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 4.8 APG, set the Knicks record for triple-doubles, and had the first postseason triple-double in 50 years for the franchise. In Knicks terms, that’s like hitting a buzzer-beater from the parking lot… twice.

He later posted a photo standing on the Knicks logo, writing: “Through the highs and lows, I’ve always given you my heart and I promise that will never change… Only the beginning 🧡💙” Enter Mrs. Hart, who reposted the story and added: “Couldn’t be more proud of you.” Now if that doesn’t get you in your feels more than Linsanity replays on a Sunday morning, what will?

Celebrities and legends chime in: Thibs gets his roses

Ben Stiller — yes, Zoolander himself, the most famous Knicks fan not named Spike — took to X with a message straight from the heart: “We should all take Thibs out to dinner and thank him profusely one by one… Respect and wishing him great success. 🙌💙🧡🙌” Meanwhile, Magic Johnson pulled no punches, saying: “WOW WOW WOW. I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today… The biggest question is, why was he fired?” When Magic hits you with three Wows, you know it’s serious.

That’s not a man who wastes exclamation points. Even Charles Oakley, one of the OGs from the ’90s Knicks wars, said it best: “I don’t know who is gonna do a better job. That’s sad news, I like Thibs.” It’s like everyone’s watching their favorite ’90s sitcom get cancelled after a five-season comeback run. Just when it was getting good again!

Just to keep things spicy, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) decided it was time to throw his name into the coaching mix. Born in Queensbridge, went to St. John’s, and once punched a fan in Detroit. It doesn’t get more New York than that. He listed his credentials online and made it clear: he wants the job. Hey, if the Knicks are firing a Coach of the Year who just made the ECF, anything is possible. Patrick Ewing back in a suit next? Maybe Amar’e with goggles on the sideline?

USA Today via Reuters Mar 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

So yes, the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau. But no, his legacy isn’t going anywhere. He was more than just a clipboard warrior — he was the guy who made MSG matter again. The guy who brought 90s grit back in an era of step-backs and TikTok dances. And if nothing else, he gave the Knicks and their fans hope again.

Now the only thing left to ask is: Who’s next? And can they actually do better? Let’s be real: Knicks fans have seen enough rebuilding plans to last three lifetimes. And this one? It better come with a banner.