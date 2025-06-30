Josh Hart Urges NBA Star’s Retirement as Karl-Anthony Towns & Jalen Brunson Bond Over Holidays

It’s interesting to see how and why a team relies on its players. Even on those who have barely been on the floor. Yet, here we are witnessing the Minnesota Timberwolves make a unique move. On Monday, the Wolves shook hands with 11-year veteran forward Joe Ingles. At 37, when the Australian hooper showed up in the starting lineup only once in the last season and played a total of 19 games, it leaves many wondering with a why. However, Josh Hart is not too cheerful with the Wolves’ move. Or better to say with the man from the Kangaroo nation.

Now, you might be thinking, why is the New York Knicks star in this odd mix? Well, here’s why…So, as Monday unfolded, it was Shams Charania who lit up the NBA chatter once again. Breaking the silence, he revealed the deal in classic Shams fashion: “Free agent forward Joe Ingles intends to sign a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

That didn’t sit too well (or he’s probably joking, who knows?) with Knicks swingman Josh Hart, who wasted no time firing a shot on X. Never one to hold back, Hart saw the news and went straight for the jugular: “Man someone tell him to go head and retire already.” Ouch!

Josh Hart and Joe Ingles never shared the floor, but their paths once crossed on paper. Back in 2022, both were part of a three-team trade that sent them to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Ingles was recovering from an injury and never suited up. By 2023, Hart packed his bags again and landed in New York with the Knicks.

Fast forward to 2025, and Ingles is still kicking—sort of. The 36-year-old forward is now gearing up for his 12th NBA season. In Minnesota, he’s more mentor than menace. Last season, he logged just 19 regular-season games and averaged only 6.0 minutes. Come playoffs, he watched the Minnesota Timberwolves’ conference finals run from the bench, suited up but unused.

So when news broke of Ingles re-signing with the Wolves for $3.6 million, Hart couldn’t resist a playful jab. No bad blood, though. Just a tip of the hat from one pro to another who’s still cashing checks and cracking smiles. And while Hart was busy with his shenanigans, his teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns abandoned him for a trip to Paris.

Josh Hart’s teammates, Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns, took a trip to the City of Love

Jalen Brunson turned heads far from the hardwood, stepping into Paris Fashion Week with a fresh kind of swagger. Flanked by wife Ali, close friend Jordyn Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks star embraced fashion’s spotlight. Cameras clicked, fans buzzed, and suddenly, Brunson’s crisp fit rivaled his jump shot.

This wasn’t just a runway stroll—it was a calculated statement. Meanwhile, Jordyn stole flashes with her all-white power play, Hermes in hand, and streaked hair lighting up timelines. Right beside her, Ali Brunson shared laughs with Hermès CEO Axel Dumas.

A post shared by ali marks brunson (@alibrunson11)

While Joe Ingles dusts off his sneakers, Josh Hart’s firing off tweets and watching his crew strut through Paris like it’s a runway warzone. One’s cracking jokes, the other’s cracking fashion codes. Yet, somewhere between the Minneapolis bench minutes and the French designer fits, the NBA offseason gave us gold. Because sometimes, the real drama unfolds far from the hardwood.