Nuggets VP Makes Bold Statement on Nikola Jokic’s Future as Timberwolves Deal Forces Major Change

Things have been a little too quiet in Denver lately. No drama, no trades. No front office chaos. But that silence? Yeah. It just cracked. And the sound? That’s the echo of a power shift happening behind the scenes, right as every other Western Conference team starts sharpening their knives. The defending champs aren’t just tweaking lineups or scouting the draft. This is bigger. The kind of behind-the-curtain shake-up that could ripple all the way down to the franchise’s beating heart: Nikola Jokic.

For fans, it’s the kind of moment you don’t see coming. One minute you’re scrolling through your usual off-season buzz, mock drafts, cap projections, recycled trade rumors. Then bam! Out of nowhere, someone inside the Nuggets decides to say the quiet part out loud. Not about lineups. Not about coaching. We’re talking about decision-making at the top. The real top. And it all went down on X, where the team made one very subtle, very loaded reveal about the future of their franchise star… and the man now making more of the calls.

In a pair of posts that dropped like a mini-earthquake on Nuggets Twitter, the franchise confirmed two major shifts. First, VP Josh Kroenke openly said he’s “definitely” offering Nikola Jokic a contract extension this summer, but admitted the reigning MVP might not accept right away. That honesty? It raised more than a few eyebrows.

“We’re going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus later,” Kroenke explained. “We’ll be completely transparent—that’s the way we always are. Then he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we’ll support him in it.”

But even juicier? The second post. With the Timberwolves luring away Nuggets GM Calvin Booth’s right-hand man, Josh Kroenke revealed he’ll now be taking a much more hands-on approach with basketball decisions. “In times of transition, I need to be a little more hands-on,” he said. Translation? Denver’s front office is undergoing some serious reshuffling. And Jokic’s future just got a little more complicated.