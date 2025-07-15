Fans Urge Rob Pelinka to Act as $7M Free Agent Could Fix Major Lakers Problem

This year’s NBA offseason has been a wild carousel of moves, with franchises scrambling to reshape rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors headline the chaos, both bracing for major roster shakeups. While most teams chase pure upgrades, the Lakers wrestle with a different problem: LeBron James’ unpredictable future hanging over every decision. Even with the trade window approaching, their glaring defensive void remains unsolved. That’s where Josh Okogie enters the conversation. As rumors swirl, he’s emerging as the possible missing link Rob Pelinka’s quietly hunting.

The Charlotte Hornets have quietly rebuilt their roster over the past two years. New front office boss Jeff Peterson clearly isn’t interested in standing still. For next season, it seems the Hornets are done tanking and ready to chase wins again. That intent showed when they waived defensive specialist Josh Okogie after failing to move him before his contract guarantee deadline. With a salary north of $7 million, Okogie now heads to unrestricted free agency. Teams searching for defensive toughness suddenly have options. And for the Lakers and Rob, it’s a timely chance to shore up their backcourt defense and stabilize the center position with such an elite stopper.

NBA insider Evan Sidery first broke the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He posted, “The Hornets will be waiving Josh Okogie after attempting to find a trade before his contract guarantee date today. Okogie instantly becomes one of the best wing defenders available in unrestricted free agency who will only command a veteran’s minimum salary.” And that post spread fast. Fans immediately reshared it and flooded social feeds, urging Rob Pelinka to make a move.

Fans’ urging the Los Angeles Lakers to get Josh Okogie

Once Evan Sidery’s post dropped, Los Angeles Lakers fans wasted no time lighting up social media with reactions and demands to Rob Pelinka. The wave began with hoop fan Ryan Rueda, who reshared the post, urging, “Get him, please @Lakers.” His comment reflected the growing fan urgency for defensive help on the wing. Another fan quickly added, “No trade needed. Thats the guy. Cut whoever u need to and make it happen. (Milton 👋🏽).” That frustration feels justified. The Lakers, despite plans to build around LeBron and Luka, desperately need defensive size and hustle. Okogie, with his elite perimeter defense, could fill that void immediately.

A third fan wrote, “@Lakers get it done”. While another piled on, “Yeah, Lakers gotta get him. His defense and rebounding ability he can shoot. Get this man.” These reactions reveal a clear theme: fans are tired of waiting and want Rob Pelinka to act decisively. Another blunt comment landed: “Im not even doing the “Laker” gimmick, Rob has to waive Shake and sign this man ASAP.”

Here’s where numbers back it up. The Los Angeles Lakers hold 15 standard contracts, per Spotrac, but cutting Shake Milton before his $3 million guarantee opens a possible roster spot.

That freed-up cash could secure Josh Okogie on a veteran minimum deal, exactly what fans want to see. So, what’s next? Will Rob Pelinka pounce on Okogie or gamble on another option? If you’ve got a take, drop it in the comments.