Joy Taylor and Many Loved Taylor Rooks’ Personal Announcement After Up-Close Kevin Durant Moment

“My favorite reporter,” wrote WNBA star Angel Reese in praise of Taylor Rooks back in February. It was a sentiment shared by hundreds of other basketball fans, too, who just can’t get enough of the 33-year-old journalist. Along with catching the viewers’ attention through her mesmerizing fashion choices, the TNT Sports and ‘Thursday Night Football’ reporter has also carved out a space where reporting meets presence, through her compelling interviews and her courtside style. Therefore, as she looks to make good use of her decade-long experience of sports coverage, Rooks is getting support from all sides.

Taylor Rooks recently took to her official Instagram account to share a post with her 860,000+ followers. The same was an announcement of the journalist’s launching her very own newsletter, ‘Taylor-ing’. She introduced the concept by highlighting how so much of the stuff that goes into her work “never makes it on camera”.

We see athletes answer their questions, but we never find what goes on before the Q&A session, and what important questions Rooks regretted not asking. We see the reporter provide in-depth coverage, but we never get deep details about her fashion choices and personal life. Through ‘Taylor-ing’, the TNT reporter aims to provide that level of in-depth information about herself. Anyone can subscribe to the newsletter and get updates, twice a month, directly to their Email. After all, as Rooks highlighted, it is “For the gals, for the guys, for the fan, and for the curious”.

No sooner had the announcement been made than several renowned members of the basketball world descended to share their love and support. New York Knicks star Josh Hart and Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, both liked the post. Fox Sports 1 television host Joy Taylor took to the comments section and wrote, “Love it!!”. The reporter had recently made headlines for claiming that Caitlin Clark wouldn’t have been as famous as she is today if it weren’t for Angel Reese.

Real Estate Broker Quiana Watson, who boasts over 505,000 followers on Instagram, dropped a couple of “😍😍😍” emojis. Sports agent Nicole Lynn, who became the first black woman to represent an NFL draft pick, was certainly interested in knowing more about Rooks’ wardrobe. She took to the comments section and wrote, “The shoes!!! What’s the secret sis? Can’t wait!”. Well, guess Nicole Lynn will have to read that newsletter, just like the others, to find out the answer.

The Missouri native rose through a male-dominated industry by standing out amongst all the other sideline reporters covering the latest in the world of sports. At just the age of 33, she has become not only one of the most recognizable reporters in the NBA world but also in the NFL. When players like Jayden Daniels and former Super Bowl winner Malcolm Jenkins especially walk over just to say hello to you, you know that you have made it in the broadcasting industry.

It would be hard for you to search Taylor Rooks on Google and not come across a bunch of articles that all complement her fashion choices. As Rooks explained in a US Weekly interview in November 2024, even an on-court reporter is on the screen for a short time. Therefore, “When you pop up, it needs to feel like a moment. I believe that. I believe that’s good TV. You want people to stop what they’re doing and watch what you have to say. You want them to watch your interview. The key to television is to make people want to tune in and want to listen to your stories.” For Rooks, “It’s not as much about wearing an outfit as it is giving a whole look.”

Now, she wishes to spill out her secrets through the newsletter. This is a memorable way to keep fans interested when both the NBA and the NFL are currently in their off-season. However, if all she wanted was to stay in the conversation amongst NBA fans, she didn’t have to worry about that. At least for the next few days. After all, being at the right place at the right time would have proved beneficial for the 33-year-old.

Was Taylor Rooks interviewing Kevin Durant during his trade announcement?

Fate sometimes works in mysterious ways. Or, big coincidences happen in such a way that it just makes you question the power of fate. When Taylor Rooks flew to New York to host a panel discussion with Kevin Durant at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, she would have expected to ask at least one question about his trade rumors. After all, the question of where the NBA star veteran would go after the Phoenix Suns was a major point of discussion amongst NBA fans in the off-season. What Rooks wouldn’t have expected, however, is that she would be on the stage with Durant when the official trade announcement was made!

3 days ago, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that the Phoenix Suns are trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks. The announcement coincided when Taylor Rooks’ panel discussion with Kevin Durant still going on. As several X users highlighted, fans in the audience, who saw the update, started yelling in Durant’s direction. Both Rooks and Durant were nodding, smiling, and looking around as people kept yelling “Houston”. Once Rooks confirmed what Shams Charania had put out, she asked the 36-year-old what his reaction was. Durant simply replied, “We’re gonna see man, we’re gonna see”.

Looking to move the conversation forward amidst the yelling, the reporter asked Durant about his go-to gameday song. Durant replied, “Raining in Houston” by Drake. Well, hard to get Houston out of my mind after what happened.

It’s not every day you get an exclusive with a player. It is certainly rare to get an exclusive with an athlete whose career trajectory took a turn right when he was in the middle of an interview with you. Therefore, along with thousands of other fans, that moment at Fanatics Fest is something Taylor Rooks will not forget for a long time to come.