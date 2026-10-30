“Just Being Lazy”: Rich Paul’s Close Associate Blasts Luka Doncic for Complaining to the Refs Amid MVP Debate

Luka Doncic’s start to the 2026-27 season has been nearly impossible to criticize from a production standpoint. Through four games, the Mavericks superstar is averaging 36.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, putting himself firmly in the early MVP conversation. Yet despite those numbers, one prominent voice believes there remains a flaw in Doncic’s game that continues to hold him back. The criticism has little to do with scoring, playmaking, or shot making and everything to do with what happens after the whistle.

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As one of Rich Paul’s most frequent on-air collaborators on the Game Over podcast, Max Kellerman offered a far harsher assessment of Doncic’s defensive habits.

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“On defense, do you know why Luka Doncic complains to the refs on every offensive possession? It’s very obvious. Because if you’re complaining to the refs, you don’t have to run back down the floor on defense,” Kellerman argued in a recent episode of the Game Over podcast with Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent.

Kellerman did not stop there.

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“It’s No. 1. Beyond not moving his feet or everything. No. 1 is it’s five-on-four on the other end of the floor because he thinks he’s being slick, complaining as though everyone can’t see. No, you’re just being lazy. Get up and run your a** back on defense.”

Kellerman’s criticism centered less on the conversations themselves and more on what he believes happens afterward. In his view, Doncic’s frequent interactions with officials often leave his team shorthanded in transition, creating avoidable defensive problems.

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The criticism is not entirely new.

Doncic’s relationship with officials has long been one of the most discussed aspects of his game. Whether arguing for foul calls, reacting to non-calls, or expressing frustration during possessions, he has consistently drawn attention for his interactions with referees.

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That scrutiny intensified in March 2026 when the NBA fined Doncic $50,000 for comments implying referees had been paid to influence certain decisions.

The pattern has continued this season.

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During a recent game against the Warriors, Doncic got into a heated exchange with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and drew multiple fouls on him throughout the contest. Lendeborg later claimed he had lost “all respect” for Doncic because of what he viewed as constant complaining to officials.

Even Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. has previously criticized Doncic’s approach, accusing him of too often looking for referees to “bail” him out.

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Those examples help explain why Kellerman’s comments resonated with some fans. Rather than focusing on a single game, he was pointing to a trend that critics believe has followed Doncic for several seasons.

But does It Matter in the MVP Conversation? That is where the debate becomes more complicated.

From a statistical perspective, Doncic has done everything expected of an MVP candidate. He currently leads the league in scoring at 36.0 points per game while continuing to function as one of basketball’s most productive playmakers.

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Last season, he also led the NBA in free-throw attempts with 645, highlighting both his physical style of play and the amount of contact he consistently draws from defenders.

Kellerman never directly argued that Doncic’s behavior should remove him from MVP consideration. However, his criticism targeted an area that can become part of broader discussions surrounding a player’s overall impact.

The MVP race remains wide open. Former MVPs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and rising superstar Victor Wembanyama are all expected to remain firmly in contention as the season progresses.

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For now, however, Doncic remains the player everyone is chasing. His offensive production continues to fuel MVP buzz, but Kellerman’s comments ensure that the discussion extends beyond the box score and into questions about effort, defense, and the habits that define winning basketball.