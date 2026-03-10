“Just Couldn’t Move”: Seth Curry Reveals Scary Details of Injury After Warriors Return

The Golden State Warriors lost a vital game to the Utah Jazz. They now trail the Clippers in the standings. Yet, there was a sense of relief in the locker room. One of the Currys made it back on the hardwood. After three whole months, Seth Curry made just his third appearance for the Warriors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s good to get out there, get my feet wet, and try to contribute in whatever way I can,” said Curry. He was suffering from sciatica nerve irritation. And the entirety of his rehab was gruesome. The Warriors guard revealed the mental fatigue in dealing with the injury, spending days being able to do nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t move at all. It was like a month’s time where I couldn’t like, I really couldn’t move. I was just laying at home. Um, and then just once the pain went away, I was able to rehab and try to get all my movement back, but it’s been tough,” he said about the struggles of the injury.

Imago Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) observes the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Not being able to do anything wasn’t the worst part. It was Seth Curry watching the Warriors and seeing how he could have been useful. This was a move the Warriors were really looking forward to. And it didn’t take much time for Curry to show what he could do for the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his return against the Jazz, the 35-year-old understandably played limited minutes. But they were all productive. Curry logged 13 points and 3 assists on 4/6 shooting. He was among the few Warriors players to record a positive net differential in the upsetting loss to the Jazz. But luckily, the hard part seems done.

ADVERTISEMENT

With time, Seth Curry should start feeling better and be available to play more minutes. It’s also possible that his brother returns soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

How long before the Warriors have Stephen Curry again?

Unlike Seth Curry, his elder brother’s injury is a bit more complicated. Stephen Curry suffered the injury months afterwards. His runner’s knee condition requires almost the same treatment. On March 2, the Warriors announced they will re-evaluate their franchise cornerstone in 10 days. He had yet to do any on-court work until that point.

Having not played a game since January 30, concerns are growing about Curry possibly not returning at all. However, the Warriors seem clear. They are willing to be very patient and cautious, but aren’t planning on shutting the star guard for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of that update, insider Brett Siegel mapped out an optimistic return timeline for the two-time MVP.

“That is why there is no rush to bring him back, and that is why sources say the earliest he would be back, but unlikely to return until after this date, is at the start of the Warriors’ six-game road trip against the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 15,” Siegel wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s always a chance it goes well beyond that. However, even if it does take longer, the Warriors should remain in the Play-In hunt. The only issue is how poor they have been without Stephen Curry. After the Jazz loss, their record now stands at 9-16 when he isn’t playing.

Even if the Warriors wish to compete with the Baby Face Assassin, that number needs to show some improvement. Curry can’t win a chip alone. Certainly not in this power-piled Western Conference. The Warriors need to learn how to get consistent results without their ace.

It’s an incredibly draining task. But the more confidence they gain without Stephen Curry, the better their odds at competing against the best with him.