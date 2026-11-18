Dylan Harper’s rise into the San Antonio’s starting lineup has been one of the team’s notable developments this season. However, Tuesday night brought an unfortunate turn for the 20-year-old. While the Spurs saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end, a potentially serious injury to their starting guard became an even bigger concern for Victor Wembanyama and co.

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With 53.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Dylan Harper attempted to receive a pass from Stephon Castle when he lost his footing on the Frost Bank Center floor. His foot appeared to slip on a wet patch, causing his legs to spread awkwardly as he fell to the court.

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Victor Wembanyama was visibly concerned after seeing his teammate in pain. The Spurs star, who finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds in the defeat, ran quickly towards his teammate when the play was stopped.

“It’s a terrible feeling, terrible sight,” Wembanyama said. “I know as much as you guys, so I hope he’s fine. I’ll check on him today. But, yeah, I just hate this. I don’t know how else I can say this.”

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Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson also addressed the incident after the game, although he could not provide a definitive assessment of Harper’s condition. “It looks like he slipped. Hoping for the best, but don’t know anything yet.”

Dylan Harper remained on the floor for several minutes following the fall, clutching his groin area and showing clear signs of discomfort. He eventually needed assistance from Keldon Johnson to make his way toward the locker room. The nature of the fall raised immediate concerns about a possible groin injury, but the Spurs had not confirmed a diagnosis or provided a recovery timeline after the game.

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The timing is particularly unfortunate given how important Harper has become to San Antonio’s plans. He entered Tuesday’s contest averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 34% from three-point range. He was also producing 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. Those numbers reflect his growing responsibilities and his ability to contribute beyond scoring.

Dylan Harper’s performance against the Utah Jazz offered another example of his offensive potential. He recently recorded a career-high 31 points against Utah, including 18 in the fourth quarter. His transition from sixth man to starter has also been an important part of San Antonio’s changing rotation.

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The 20-year-old replaced Julian Champagnie in the starting five early in the season, taking on a larger role alongside the team’s established core. Victor Wembanyama has particularly valued Harper’s ability to put opposing defenses under constant pressure.

“He’s really fit into this role where we can trust him and we know we can go to him because he’s relentless for defenses,” Wembanyama said. “They can’t rest when he’s on the court because he’s so able to attack the rim and so smart with his body. So he’s just a reliable guy.”

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Losing him for any extended period could force San Antonio to reconsider its backcourt combinations and distribute his responsibilities among other players. Tuesday’s defeat already ended a significant winning run for the Spurs. San Antonio started the game strongly, taking a 33-26 lead into the second quarter.

In fact, Victor Wembanyama scored 10 points in the opening quarter to help San Antonio build its early lead. However, Detroit completely shifted the momentum in the second period, producing arguably its best stretch of basketball in the matchup.

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After trailing by as many as 14 points, the Pistons responded with a 19-5 run to take their first lead of the night. Detroit carried that momentum into the third quarter, continuing to outplay the Spurs and building a six-point advantage heading into the final period.

After trailing by as many as 14 points, the Pistons responded with a 19-5 run to take their first lead of the night. Detroit carried that momentum into the third quarter, continuing to outplay the Spurs and building a six-point advantage heading into the final period.