“Just Hope He Drives Better”: Ex-NBA Player Issues Message to LaMelo Ball Amid Multiple Incidents

LaMelo Ball is beginning a new chapter with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and former NBA guard Evan Turner has one simple wish for him: safer driving. During a podcast conversation about Ball’s personality and lifestyle, Turner delivered a blunt message about the guard’s habits behind the wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just hope he drives better,” Turner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remark comes after a February 2026 collision in Charlotte and a separate legal dispute stemming from an October 2023 incident. Although the two cases involved different circumstances, both have brought attention to Ball’s driving outside the basketball court. His move to Minnesota now gives the conversation another dimension as he prepares to play alongside Anthony Edwards.

Turner and the host discussed an encounter with Ball during his early years in Charlotte. The host recalled meeting the young guard at a cereal bar where he arrived in a green Lamborghini, leaving a lasting impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember thinking, like, this guy’s just different. This guy is just a little bit different,” the host recalled.

Turner agreed that Ball has a distinctive personality and suggested that he would remain true to himself as his career progressed. The conversation then shifted to driving, prompting Turner’s straightforward remark. He also joked about Minnesota’s cold winters and suggested that Ball might spend more time indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The February collision provides important context. On February 18, 2026, Ball’s custom camouflage Hummer collided with a Kia at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets in uptown Charlotte. Witness accounts reported by local media indicated that Ball was attempting a left turn when the collision occurred.

Ball was not injured, while the other driver received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Initial reports did not establish the cause of the collision, and police had not publicly disclosed whether either driver received a citation. The incident should therefore not be described as a confirmed case of reckless driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The February crash was not the first time Ball faced scrutiny over a driving-related incident. After an incident in October 2023, a child and his family filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Ball drove over the boy’s foot while leaving the Hornets’ arena after an event. Ball disputed the allegation, and the lawsuit was settled confidentially in 2026. The settlement did not establish that the alleged conduct occurred.

Ball’s family has also addressed concerns about his driving. In an interview discussed by Yahoo Sports in its report on LaMelo Ball hiring a professional driver, his brother Lonzo spoke about the arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Minnesota acquired Ball and Josh Green from Charlotte in June 2026. Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists in 72 games during the 2025–26 regular season, giving Minnesota another offensive option alongside Edwards.

Turner’s comment came during a lighthearted conversation. As Ball begins his Minnesota chapter, the focus shifts to adapting to his new team and helping the Timberwolves compete.