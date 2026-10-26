“Just Move On”: Luka Doncic Consoles Walker Kessler After Lakers Star Turns Emotional During Lakers-Jazz

Walker Kessler’s return to Utah was a night to forget. The Los Angeles Lakers center managed just two points against his former team and faced boos at the Delta Center, making an already difficult outing even tougher. But with Kessler struggling to find his footing, Luka Doncic had a message that went beyond the Lakers’ 132-123 comeback win over the Jazz.

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“Obviously it wasn’t his best game,” Doncic said to the media via Lakers reporter Khobi Price. “But we won the game and he had two fantastic first games. I told him just move on, we won this game and we got your back. And just move on to the next thing.”

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While Doncic delivered one of the best performances of his Lakers career, Kessler managed just two points. The starting center also faced boos inside the Delta Center, the arena he once called home. After the game, however, Luka made sure his teammate understood that one difficult night would not change the team’s faith in him.

Kessler played 28 minutes against his former team, finishing with two points and seven rebounds. He converted just one of his two field-goal attempts, a sharp contrast to his encouraging start with Los Angeles. Through his first two games, the center had averaged 24 points, 8.5 rebounds, and four blocks, quickly establishing himself as an important part of coach JJ Redick’s setup.

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A few days ago, Luka Doncic made sure to highlight those contributions. “Unbelievable, honestly. Just I mean, we know what we were getting. You know, I’m not surprised by how he’s playing. He knows how to play this game. He’s played for a long time. And I’m not surprised, but the fact that he’s doing it just proving a lot of people wrong, it’s just unbelievable.”

The hostile reception in Utah made Sunday’s matchup particularly challenging. But Doncic understood that his teammate needed reassurance more than criticism. Walker Kessler also made it clear that he appreciated his teammates’ support after an emotionally demanding evening.

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“Yeah, you know, I think you know, going in the game, I definitely let my emotions get the best of me,” Kessler said after the game. “But, you know, you got to got to learn in those moments and move on. But I’m glad we got the win tonight. I’ve got a lot of thanks to give to my teammates. I mean, all of them, you know, they all played their roles and did a great job, even though it wasn’t my best night. So really really appreciative to them.”

While Walker Kessler worked through his emotions, Luka Doncic gave the Lakers the offensive firepower they needed to complete their comeback. He finished with 52 points on 17-of-30 shooting, along with eight rebounds, 10 assists and eight three-pointers. After falling behind by 18 in the opening quarter, Los Angeles gradually worked its way back before pulling away for the nine-point victory.

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The win also marked the first 3-0 start since 2024. Not just Luka Doncic, but four other players hit double-digit scoring. Austin Reaves provided another major boost, scoring 29 points on 7-of-12 shooting. His four three-pointers helped stretch Utah’s defense.

The two stars combined for 81 points, and Walker Kessler’s reaction summed up their efforts. “They’re really good at basketball. I mean combined had 81 points.. jeez, Louise.”

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Apart from them, starters Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams also made meaningful contributions. Thybulle recorded 11 points, three steals and a block. Williams chipped in 11 points with three three-pointers. Collin Sexton from the bench provided the much-needed spark with his 13 points in 20 minutes.

And Mamukelashvili finished with nine points in 21 minutes. That’s why Walker Kessler made sure to appreciate his teammates as he struggled against his former team. Still, the Lakers have areas to address despite their unbeaten start.

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Utah outrebounded them by 21 and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, exposing a weakness that Walker Kessler’s eight boards could not fully address. For now, though, the Lakers can celebrate a hard-earned road victory.