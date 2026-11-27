A game in San Antonio, NBA Cup hanging in the balance, and a tough road trip are the next challenges for the Los Angeles Lakers. But the real test is elsewhere. JJ Redick showed he’s not only heard the commentary from his former colleagues at ESPN, but the head coach also took it as a challenge. Stephen A. Smith led the on-air hot takes leading up to the road trip with his comments on the roster’s makeup. While most teams would ignore them, he pushed back by calling it noise.

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Ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup showdown against the San Antonio Spurs, Redick spoke to reporters after practice in Los Angeles. Asked how he views Friday night’s test in San Antonio, Redick widened the lens to the entire four-game road swing.

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“This entire road trip is a massive challenge for us. Four games, and all of them are going to present different tests. We’re playing against the Western Conference Finals champion from last year, who are off to a great start,” Redick said. “Then you get Memphis, Houston, and New Orleans. So, there’s a lot on this trip. It’s not just one game. I think these four games will be a great barometer of where we’re at.”

While the Doncic-led Lakers sit atop the Western Conference after winning 11 of their last 12 games, critics at Redick’s former network, including Stephen A. Smith and Ramona Shelburne, have questioned whether the Lakers’ early record is built to last. Redick dismissed daily swings in championship discourse surrounding his 15–3 squad, calling out the extreme narratives on ESPN’s First Take without naming his former colleagues directly.

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“But to your point, whether it’s guys being in and out of the lineup, changes in playing style, tweaks we make, or rotation changes, things are always evolving,” Redick continued. “Whether we lose a game or win a game, we’re either going to be contenders on [ESPN’s] First Take, or we’re not going to be contenders, and we’re fake. The overreactions game-to-game are what they are. That stuff is just noise. We’re going to focus on the process of trying to get better. It’s a good test to see where we’re at right now.”

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Besides the obvious mention of First Take, Redick noted that internal adjustments, ranging from injury absences to lineup experimentation, remain far more important to his coaching staff than outside commentary.

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Redick’s remarks come just days after Smith questioned on First Take whether the Lakers’ current core has the historical blueprint required to win an NBA title.

Around the same time, Shelburne pointed out on ESPN that Los Angeles has benefited from one of the league’s lightest early-season schedules, a stretch that included recent home wins over the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

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Lakers’ hot start leaves NBA world polarized, but Redick is unfazed

By framing the upcoming stretch as a four-game barometer rather than a single-night verdict, Redick sought to insulate his locker room from knee-jerk reactions. It comes after Ramona Shelburne attributed the Lakers’ success to a schedule of weaker opponents before the first real challenge from the Spurs. Fans naturally fought back, and she defended her comments.

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Redick, instead, is showing that he’s looking at the schedule as a broader picture beyond the Spurs. After opening the trip on Friday night at Frost Bank Center against Victor Wembanyama and the 15–4 Spurs, with first place in NBA Cup West Group C on the line, the Lakers travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the Houston Rockets on Monday, and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

To up the ante, Stephen A. Smith reiterated his views on the Lakers’ white-player core, which includes Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, on First Take. Taking those views to a national broadcast led to widespread backlash, including from former NBA player-turned-ESPN analyst Jay Williams. Smith has since doubled down on his comments.

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While Walker Kessler dismissed the chatter, Redick is taking it as a challenge to prove they are indeed contenders.

Statistically, Los Angeles has backed up its 15–3 start on both ends of the floor, boasting a 7–1 road record and riding MVP-caliber production from Luka Doncic, who leads the league in scoring at 36.6 points while dishing out 7.7 assists per game. Center Walker Kessler has anchored the interior with 14.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per contest.

Reinforcements could also arrive just as the schedule stiffens. Austin Reaves, who has missed the past five games with a bruised left heel, has been upgraded to questionable and apparently had a regular practice this week. He could return to the lineup against San Antonio or later in the road trip.

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Whether Redick’s group sweeps the trip or hits turbulence along the way, the Lakers coach made clear his focus stays inside the film room rather than on on-air debate panels.