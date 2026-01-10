“Just Retire”: Millionaire Rapper Blasts Anthony Davis After Injury Puts Mavs Trade Plan in Jeopardy

The worst happened for the Dallas Mavericks again. When healthy, Anthony Davis is a predator on the floor. However, inside his first year with the franchise, AD has only played 29 games. His latest injury came from what appeared to be minimal contact from Lauri Markannen. He could be out for months if surgery turns out to be the best option for recovery.

It’s saddening having to watch such a juggernaut go through regular spells of injuries. As a basketball fan, it’s infuriating watch the same situation on repeat. Rapper Freddie Gibbs seems to have gone way beyond that point, and he isn’t even a Dallas Mavericks fan.

Reacting to a graphic of the various injuries Anthony Davis has suffered since joining the Mavericks, Gibbs wrote, “Man, just retire,” on X.

It’s been an incredibly difficult road for Anthony Davis. You can imagine how uncomfortable it is for an elite basketball player to be limited by injuries. In AD’s case, he’s spent the better part of the last few years coming under scrutiny for his poor conditioning. However, no matter how dire the situation gets, retirement is the last thing on the 32-year-old’s mind.

All the criticism aside, Davis is still an electric basketball player who influences winning. Injury setbacks have hampered his prime, but retirement would be an escape. Anthony Davis isn’t willing to submit to fate. He would rather persevere, even if he has to do so regularly right now.

Had the injuries led to a decline in his play, Davis could have been forced to take a call. But when healthy, he’s an absolute force, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds while being a savage rim protector. The hope as someone who enjoys watching AD at his best is for him to recover from his latest ailment and return fully healthy.

Because, as of right now, that’s the priority for Davis as well as the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis might not go anywhere

It’s hard not to feel empathetic for Anthony Davis. However, for fans who also want to see the best for the Mavericks, finding a balance is hard. All signs pointed towards the franchise possibly trading AD before the deadline. The troubled injury history may have reduced the attractiveness of some of the offers they received.

But now that Anthony Davis is indefinitely out, there’s not going to be a trade. At the very least, he could be out multiple weeks, taking us past the February 5 trade deadline. It affects the Mavericks’ season hopes. Not only Davis, but now the franchise might not want Kyrie Irving to return this season either.

It’s left the team with limited potential to compete and no stars to rely on. A positive spin on the situation is that Cooper Flagg has the chance to grow into the franchise cornerstone in just his rookie season. Playing without the natural pecking order, Flagg is automatically the first option for Dallas.

Furthermore, not winning this season could see the Mavericks make the most out of their 2026 first-round pick. It’s the only one they control in the next five years. Hence, what started as a season that held out high hopes has been reduced to more of what the Mavericks did last season.

They will use this year to collect as much data and make plans to find the best approach to build around their fabulous rookie going forward. That may or may not include Anthony Davis. His trade value has taken a massive hit after his latest injury. That might force the Mavericks to accept a lesser return if they manage to strike a trade next season.

What seems sure is that right now, the team can’t part ways with Davis. They will once again push their roster to identify their true ceiling and make calculated decisions over the summer to build a competitive squad.