“Just Texted Me”: Source Close to Lakers Reveals Jonathan Kuminga’s Move Reportedly Nears Completion

The LA Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga looked to have hit a roadblock after reports revealed that the young forward was unconvinced by their initial contract offer despite a personal recruiting pitch from Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick. With Kuminga’s next team also dependent on LeBron James’ next move, a deal appeared anything but imminent. Now, that narrative may be changing quickly.

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Ryan Rueda, an X user whose earlier claim about the Lakers eventually acquiring Walker Kessler proved accurate, has shared another update. Rueda previously said that information came through a cousin who knows someone connected to the Lakers organization. This time, he says the same cousin texted him about Jonathan Kuminga, tweeting:

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“Again, I’m not claiming to be an insider, but my cousin just texted me saying they were told that Jonathan Kuminga will be a Laker. Sounds like both sides are just ironing out the details, and it could happen soon.”

While those claims are unverified, Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have consistently reported that the Lakers remain one of the most serious suitors for Jonathan Kuminga. According to ESPN, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick held a meeting with Kuminga, during which they outlined a significant role for him alongside Luka Doncic.

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The Lakers’ signing of Kevon Looney was never viewed as a replacement for Kuminga. Even after acquiring center Walker Kessler to bolster the frontcourt and adding rotation pieces like Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili, league insiders maintain that the Congolese forward remains one of Los Angeles’ top offseason priorities.

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LeBron James Is Indirectly Affecting Kuminga’s Market, Reports

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Kuminga’s situation is one of several being delayed because teams are waiting for LeBron James to choose his next destination. They wrote that “it remained unclear… just how quickly Kuminga’s future can be resolved given the ongoing LeBron Sweepstakes.”

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Several teams pursuing LeBron are also interested in Kuminga. The two biggest are the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Just like LA, the Cavs have limited salary flexibility, making it difficult to pursue both stars at the same time. Until LeBron decides, neither team knows how much money or roster space it should dedicate to Kuminga.

Furthermore, a follow-up report cited a source close to the Lakers claiming Kuminga himself is also monitoring LeBron’s decision before committing. According to that report, Kuminga “is likely waiting to see what LeBron decides before making his own move.”