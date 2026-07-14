Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNBA

“Just Texted Me”: Source Close to Lakers Reveals Jonathan Kuminga’s Move Reportedly Nears Completion

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ubong Richard

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 14, 2026 | 4:16 PM EDT

HomeNBA

“Just Texted Me”: Source Close to Lakers Reveals Jonathan Kuminga’s Move Reportedly Nears Completion

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ubong Richard

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 14, 2026 | 4:16 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The LA Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga looked to have hit a roadblock after reports revealed that the young forward was unconvinced by their initial contract offer despite a personal recruiting pitch from Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick. With Kuminga’s next team also dependent on LeBron James’ next move, a deal appeared anything but imminent. Now, that narrative may be changing quickly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ryan Rueda, an X user whose earlier claim about the Lakers eventually acquiring Walker Kessler proved accurate, has shared another update. Rueda previously said that information came through a cousin who knows someone connected to the Lakers organization. This time, he says the same cousin texted him about Jonathan Kuminga, tweeting:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, I’m not claiming to be an insider, but my cousin just texted me saying they were told that Jonathan Kuminga will be a Laker. Sounds like both sides are just ironing out the details, and it could happen soon.”

While those claims are unverified, Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have consistently reported that the Lakers remain one of the most serious suitors for Jonathan Kuminga. According to ESPN, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick held a meeting with Kuminga, during which they outlined a significant role for him alongside Luka Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ signing of Kevon Looney was never viewed as a replacement for Kuminga. Even after acquiring center Walker Kessler to bolster the frontcourt and adding rotation pieces like Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili, league insiders maintain that the Congolese forward remains one of Los Angeles’ top offseason priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James Is Indirectly Affecting Kuminga’s Market, Reports

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Kuminga’s situation is one of several being delayed because teams are waiting for LeBron James to choose his next destination. They wrote that “it remained unclear… just how quickly Kuminga’s future can be resolved given the ongoing LeBron Sweepstakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Several teams pursuing LeBron are also interested in Kuminga. The two biggest are the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Just like LA, the Cavs have limited salary flexibility, making it difficult to pursue both stars at the same time. Until LeBron decides, neither team knows how much money or roster space it should dedicate to Kuminga.

Furthermore, a follow-up report cited a source close to the Lakers claiming Kuminga himself is also monitoring LeBron’s decision before committing. According to that report, Kuminga “is likely waiting to see what LeBron decides before making his own move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Ubong Richard

420 Articles

Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association. Blending statistical insight with storytelling, Ubong aims to go beyond the immediate headline by placing performances and moments within a broader context, helping readers better understand the dynamics shaping the game. His work prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and a fan-first approach that connects audiences to both the action and the personalities behind it. Before joining EssentiallySports, Ubong covered the NBA and WNBA across multiple platforms, building experience in fast-paced reporting and deadline-driven publishing. His background in content writing has strengthened his ability to balance speed with accuracy, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage for a global audience.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Ved Vaze

ADVERTISEMENT